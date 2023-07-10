Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thiago Silva wants Paulo Dybala at Stamford Bridge; Blues eyeing Rasmus Hojlund, and more - July 10, 2023

Chelsea are eager to make amends after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season. Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the keys to the first team in a bid to get the club back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, defender Thiago Silva wants AS Roma midfielder Paulo Dybala to join the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants have entered the race to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 10, 2023:

Thiago Silva wants Paulo Dybala at Stamford Bridge

Paulo Dybala has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva has expressed a desire to see Paulo Dybala at Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean forward enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 season with AS Roma, registering 18 goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who has a €12 million release clause in his release clause. Silva told Sky Sports Italia that Dybala could be a huge signing for the Blues.

"I saw Paulo Dybala here. They (the media) talk about him coming to Chelsea. I’ve talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world-class player. I would love to play with him, and it would be a massive signing. Let’s see," said Silva.

Pochettino is reportedly a fan of his compatriot and could push to sign Dybala this summer.

Chelsea eyeing Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fichajes. The Blues' goalscoring woes were well documented last season, and they are eager to address the position this summer. Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this year, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not part of plans either.

The London giants have already roped in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. However, Pochettino remains keen to add more firepower to his attack, especially since losing Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

Hojlund has popped up on his radar. The Danish striker has caught the eye with a series of stellar performances for Atalanta last season. The Serie A giants are willing to let the player leave for a fair price this summer.

Pochettino has a knack of getting the best out of young players. and the 20-year-old could be his next project. However, Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for Hojlund's services.

Blues ready to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer

Romelu Lukaku is eager to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are working to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian forward remains heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and is eager for a reunion with Inter Milan. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with the Serie A giants and doesn't see his future with the Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that both the London giants and the player want to end their association this summer.

"I’ve had plenty of fans asking for an update on this, and if there’s any chance Mauricio Pochettino could give Romelu Lukaku another chance at Chelsea. I’m not in Pochettino’s head, so I can’t predict what’s going to happen. You never know in football,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“But the situation right now and as of today is that Chelsea are trying to sell Lukaku, while Lukaku wants to find another club. So they both want to part ways and move on, 100% guaranteed. This is the priority of both parties."

Pochettino is in the market for Lukaku's replacement.

Poll : 0 votes