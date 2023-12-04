Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Frank expect Ivan Toney stay; Dan-Axel Zagadou admits Blues admiration, and more - December 4, 2023

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3) in the Premier League. Enzo Fernandez scored a brace, while Levi Colwill also got on the scoresheet, and Conor Gallagher received his marching orders late in the first half.

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank expects striker Ivan Toney to stay at the club beyond January. Elsewhere, VfB Stuttgart defender Dan-Axel Zagadou has admitted that he admires the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 4, 2023:

Thomas Frank expect Ivan Toney stay

Ivan Toney is yet to kick a ball this season,

Thomas Frank is confident that Ivan Toney won't leave Brentford in the winter transfer window.

The English forward is serving a ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. Toney will return to action in mid-January but could leave the Gtech Community Stadium. Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old by GOAL.

Frank told The Evening Standard that Toney is fit and raring to go and that he wants the striker to stay.

"Everyone saw what he did last year. It’s not like he broke a leg or did his ACL, so he’s fit and probably even more ambitious to get success. I’m convinced he will be absolutely on it. I don’t want to lose him. I hope, and think, he’ll be a Brentford player on February 1," said Frank.

Toney has appeared 124 times for the Bees, registering 68 goals and 21 assists.

Dan-Axel Zagadou admits Chelsea admiration

Dan-Axel Zagadou has caught the eye at the MPHArena.

Dan-Axel Zagadou has sparked off rumours of a move to Chelsea by speaking of his fondness for the club.

The French defender has been key to VfB Stuttgart's impressive rise this season, with the club sitting third in the Bundesliga table. Zagadou has appeared in all 15 of the German side's games across competitions this campaign, starting 13.

The 24-year-old told BILD that Paris Saint-Germain were one of his favourite clubs as a child but he always liked Chelsea.

"I’m a professional now, so I don’t have a favourite club anymore. When I was little, I was a big fan of Paris Saint Germain.

"And I always liked Chelsea FC because of Didier Drogba. Because of my Ivorian roots, Drogba is a great role model for me that I look up to. My father is also a huge fan of his. In Ivory Coast he is a national hero,” said Zagadou.

The Blues could be in the market for a new defender soon, with Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career.

Lesley Ugochukwu opens up on idolising John Obi Mikel

Lesley Ugochukwu has opened up on his admiration for John Obi Mikel. The French defensive midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Rennes and has shown promise. Ugochukwu has appeared 12 times across competitions for the club, starting five.

Speaking to the club's website, the 18-year-old said that he wants to emulate Mikel's success at Stamford Bridge.

"Most of the time when I saw him on television was the period with Mourinho. It was a great period.

"He was such an important player for Chelsea. And when you come from Nigeria, the names of Jay-Jay Okocha and Obi Mikel always come out," said Ugochukwu

He continued:

“As a midfielder, what Mikel did for Chelsea inspired me a lot. He was calm. He had composure. He had self-confidence.

"That’s very important for a midfielder, to give confidence to your team. He was strong without the ball, aggressive. That’s the kind of player I like. I want to have great achievements like he did.”

Mikel appeared 372 times for the London giants, winning multiple trophies.