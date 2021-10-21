Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel admits interest in Erling Haaland; Blues' chances of securing La Liga defender depends on Antonio Rudiger's future, and more - 21st October 2021

Chelsea secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Malmo on Wednesday in a group-stage game in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Andreas Christensen, Kai Havertz and a Jorginho brace from the spot secured all three points for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea are interested in Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the Blues’ chances of securing the services of a La Liga defender depend on the future of Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21st October 2021.

Thomas Tuchel admits interest in Erling Haaland

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea are still interested in Erling Haaland.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund star this summer. However, the Premier League giants were forced to consider alternate options due to the Norwegian's astronomical price tag, and they zeroed in on Romelu Lukaku.

Despite spending a fortune on the Belgian, Chelsea remain interested in Haaland. Speaking to SportBild, as cited by Goal, Tuchel admitted that the Blues regularly include the Norwegian in their conversations. The German manager even teased about a front two of Haaland and Lukaku at Chelsea.

“We talked about Erling Haaland a couple of times, including during the transfer window. But then it seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible,” said Tuchel.

“We talk about him regularly, of course, because he’s a fantastic player and the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League. You mean two at the top (with) Lukaku and Haaland? We can talk about it! I don’t think we’ve been really serious about it yet, but let’s see what will happen in the next few weeks,” said Tuchel.

Chelsea’s chances of securing Jules Kounde depend on Antonio Rudiger’s future

Chelsea’s chances of signing Jules Kounde could depend on the future of Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender is in the final year of his current deal with the Blues, who are eager to tie him down to a new contract. Thomas Tuchel also wants Kounde at Stamford Bridge, even though a move failed to materialise this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in Rudiger, but if Chelsea manage to convince him to stay at the club, Los Blancos could turn their attention to Kounde. That could spell the end of the Blues’ pursuit of the Frenchman.

Romelu Lukaku’s agent provides update on the player's injury

Federico Pastorello has revealed Romelu Lukaku could be back earlier than expected from injury.

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has revealed the Belgian could be back earlier than expected from injury.

The striker hurt his ankle during the game against Malmo. and was expected to be out for some time. But speaking to Sky Sports News, Pastorello remained hopeful of an early return for his client.

“He was on fire, but he is really concentrated, and will be focused on his recovery as soon as possible. He has his physio at home, so he is working hard every evening even before he goes to sleep, so if there is a time to come back, it will be earlier than planned,” said Pastorello.

