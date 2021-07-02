Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel identifies Everton striker as Erling Haaland alternative, Blues interested in Bayern Munich defender and more - 2nd July 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is aware that he has raised expectations at Stamford Bridge since joining in January this year. The Blues have been on the rise under the German and the trend is expected to continue next season.

The Premier League giants have a Champions League trophy to defend and will also be battling for the league title. As such, Chelsea are eager to use the summer as an opportunity to strengthen their squad. Tuchel wants an upgrade in the attacking department but is also planning to bolster his backline.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 2 July 2021.

Thomas Tuchel identifies Everton striker as Erling Haaland alternative

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Thomas Tuchel has identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to The Express. Chelsea have made the Norwegian their primary target this summer. However, with talks progressing at a snail’s pace, the Blues are considering alternate targets.

The German manager has reportedly pointed the club’s transfer chief Marina Granovskaia in the direction of Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman registered 16 goals in the Premier League for Everton last season and is a proper number nine.

Chelsea lack a traditional striker in their current squad, even though Tuchel has managed quite well with the current crop. However, the German is aware that the Blues need a world-class target man to compete for top honors next season.

However, pricing the Englishman away from the Toffees might not be easy. The 24-year-old was open to a move away from Goodison Park earlier this summer. However, his position has said to have changed following the appointment of Rafa Benitez as the new Everton manager.

Chelsea interested in Bayern Munich defender

Niklas Sule

Chelsea are paying close attention to Niklas Sule’s contract situation with Bayern Munich at the moment, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The German defender is engaged in contract negotiations with the Bavarians but talks are not progressing towards a conclusive end.

Sule is very likely to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer and the Blues are ready to take advantage of the situation.

🚨❌ The contract renewal between Niklas #Sule and #BayernMunich is increasingly complicated. The centre-back 1995 class, expiring in 2022, could leave the #Bavarians. #Chelsea looks at the situation with interest. Evaluations in progress. 🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfers #EPL — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 1, 2021

Chelsea are looking for defensive reinforcements after allowing Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan while Thiago Silva is already in the twilight of his career.

Chelsea in talks with Aston Villa to sell English striker

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are negotiating with Aston Villa for the transfer of Tammy Abraham, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Villans are currently in talks over a €45m offer to secure the services of the Englishman, who has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel.

The Blues are already looking for a new number nine and are ready to let Abraham leave this summer. The Englishman managed just 18 starts in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2020-21 season. However, he still registered a decent return of 12 goals and six assists.

