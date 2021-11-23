Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel optimistic about Antonio Rudiger's future; Blues close to renewing contract of English star, and more - 22nd November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in a group-stage game in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The holders are second in Group H after four games, three points behind the Bianconeri.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is hoping that his star defender Antonio Rudiger will extend his stay at Chelsea. Elsewhere, The Blues have reached a breakthrough in negotiations with midfielder Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd November 2021.

Thomas Tuchel optimistic about Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is optimistic about Antonio Rudiger's future. The German defender is currently in the final 12 months of his current deal with Chelsea. The 28-year-old has been outstanding for The Blues in recent times. Rudiger has established himself as a pillar of Tuchel's backline at Stamford Bridge.

No wonder Chelsea are desperate to tie the German down to a new contract. However, The Blues have struggled to reach a breakthrough in talks so far. Meanwhile, Rudiger provided another reminder of his qualities by scoring in the weekend's win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel lavished praise on Rudiger. The Chelsea manager also said that Rudiger remains committed to The Blues.

"It was a very strong performance again from Toni. It does not affect this mentalityl it does not affect his quality, and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now," said Tuchel.

"I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators. He is a big competitor, and he is in exactly (in) the right spot. He is in the most competitive league; he is at a club where he really matters, and that suits him perfectly; so let's be patient, and, hopefully, we have a good ending," said Tuchel.

Blues close to extending Mason Mount's contract

Chelsea are close to extending Mason Mount's contract, according to Football Insider. The Blues are planning to tie the Englishman to a new deal to ward off potential suitors. Mount has been outstanding for the London side since breaking into their first team.

However, there were reports circulating that the 22-year-old was unhappy at Chelsea. The Englishman was least pleased with the previous contract offered by The Blues. But the Premier League giants have now reached a breakthrough in negotiations, and Mount is expected to sign an improved contract soon.

John Terry tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

John Terry believes Chelsea's strength in depth could work in their favour in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Terry backed his former club to win the league.

“I think the strength and depth in their (Chelsea’s) squad looks, to me, by far the best in the league. They’ve coped really well without him (Lukaku), and they’ve got players who turn up and score goals as well. I’ve been really impressed how they've dealt with it," said Terry.

