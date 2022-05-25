Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel planning major reshuffle in attack; Marcos Alonso informs he wants to leave, and more - 24 May 2022

Chelsea could only manage a third-placed finish in the recently concluded 2021-22 season. The Blues were tipped to mount a title challenge but ended up 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel is planning a major reshuffle in attack at Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso has informed the London giants that he wants to leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24 May 2022:

Thomas Tuchel planning major reshuffle in attack, says Fabrizio Romano

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Thomas Tuchel is planning to reshuffle his attack this summer. The German manager endured a disappointing campaign and is preparing to make amends in the upcoming season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tuchel could look to bolster his midfield and defence.

"As has been widely reported, Chelsea will consider the possibility of new signings up front this summer, but also new midfielder and new centre back. Thomas Tuchel is still waiting to have a meeting with the board to decide names and strategies; we are still at early stages, as he mentioned a few days ago," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Certainly, Christian Pulisic will have a meeting with Chelsea to discuss his future, even if his priority is to continue with the Blues. Hakim Ziyech is considered another player with chances to leave the club. I’ve written before about Romelu Lukaku, and he is still waiting to understand what Chelsea’s plans are for next season, as he wants to be a key player."

Marcos Alonso informs Chelsea he wishes to leave

Marcos Alonso wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso has informed Chelsea that he wants to leave this summer, according to 90 Min.

However, the Spaniard has not handed in a formal transfer request. Alonso has enjoyed a quiet resurgence under Thomas Tuchel, flourishing once again in the wingback role. However, he could drop down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge next season, with Ben Chilwell back to full fitness.





Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. Marcos Alonso has not changed his plans. He's set to leave Chelsea this summer - he wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but still waiting for price tag.Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. Marcos Alonso has not changed his plans. He's set to leave Chelsea this summer - he wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but still waiting for price tag. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. https://t.co/TYFXJptJsr

Emerson Palmieri is also likely to add to the competition for places once he returns from his loan spell. Alonso has no desire to hang around and wants to move for regular game time. Barcelona are interested in the Spaniard, whose contract expires next summer.

Reece James says club's ambition won't change at Stamford Bridge under new owners

Reece James is looking forward to the new season.

Reece James insists nothing will change at Chelsea despite the arrival of new owners. Todd Boehly is all set to take over from Roman Abramovich at the club and is expected to invest in the squad this summer.



Speaking after the win over Watford, James said that the ambition at Stamford Bridge will be the same.

"Nothing is going to change. It's been a strange moment for the club with the change in owners. It's going to be different moving forward. The ambition is still going to be the same. We're a massive club in the world, and our aim is to win every trophy we can," said James.

He continued:

"I spoke to him (Todd Boehly) briefly. I know he's passionate about the club; his aim is to win. We're not just going to change to a club that's participating... everyone that plays at this club is ambitious. You're playing at this club for a reason. The quality of players is so high. No matter the owner, we're the ones that go out and perform on the pitch, and next season we will have more competitions to play and hopefully get a few more trophies under our belt."

Abrahimovich's 19-year reign yielded 19 trophies as the Blues became a force to be reckoned with in England and Europe. The new owners will look to build on that.

