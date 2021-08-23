Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel reveals stance on more signings, club could complete move for French defender this week, and more - 23rd August 2021

Chelsea made their intentions quite clear against Arsenal on Sunday. The Blues dominated proceedings to pick up their second win of the season and already look like title contenders. Thomas Tuchel's tactics are already bearing fruit at Stamford Bridge and the German manager has indicated that he is satisfied with the squad at his disposal.

Chelsea continue to be linked with a few more additions this summer, with the Blues looking to bring in a central defender before the end of the month. Tuchel is also ready to offload one of his fringe players.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 23 August 2021.

Thomas Tuchel reveals stance on more signings

Thomas Tuchel is happy with his current squad

Thomas Tuchel has expressed satisfaction at the squad currently at his disposal and won't mind if Chelsea do not sign any more players this summer. The Blues have added Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli this summer, and the Belgian has already repaid Tuchel's faith by scoring against Arsenal.

Chelsea are expected to return to the market for more additions before the end of the month. A defender remains a priority for the Blues, with Jules Kounde the primary target. However, Tuchel believes his current set of players are capable of achieving big things.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal, Tuchel claimed he was happy with his squad options.

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It’s not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today which meant everybody else was straight in the squad. That means we have not the biggest squad, but we have a very, very competitive squad in all positions" said Tuchel.

"If we can keep on pushing the team we can achieve more" said Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel on his #Chelsea squad:



"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not a too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today and that meant everybody else was in the squad."



[via @AdamNewson] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 22, 2021

Chelsea could complete move for French defender this week

Chelsea could complete a move for Jules Kounde this week

Chelsea could complete a move for Jules Kounde this week, according to The Express via Sportitalia. The Blues are close to reaching a breakthrough in negotiations with West Ham United for Kurt Zouma and that could help fuel a move for the Sevilla star. The Premier League giants have been hot on the heels of the Sevilla star all summer, but will only dive for him after offloading Zouma.

Jules Koundé has an agremeent on personal terms with Chelsea until June 2026 since weeks. He’s ready to join if the two clubs reach an agreement but he’ll be respectful with Sevilla, not forcing his move 🔵 #CFC



Zouma to West Ham, key to proceed. Talks ongoing on personal terms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

As such, with the Hammers edging closer to securing their target, Chelsea can finally direct all their efforts to complete a move for Kounde. West Ham could clinch Zouma's signature for £25m and the Blues are expected to reinvest that sum on the market.

AC Milan eager to sign Chelsea star by Thursday

AC Milan want to complete Tiemoue Bakayoko move by Thursday

AC Milan are eager to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport. Chelsea are ready to offload the Frenchman, who has hardly lit up Stamford Bridge since joining. However, the Rossoneri are convinced that Bakayoko would fit Stefano Pioli’s system at the San Siro.

The two parties are locked in negotiations and AC Milan are pushing to get the deal over the line by Thursday. The Serie A giants are likely to opt for a loan deal with an option to buy. It is not clear how much Chelsea are demanding for Bakayoko.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar