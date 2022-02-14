Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel's 3 summer targets revealed; club eyeing English defender, and more - 14 February 2022

Chelsea will return to the Premier League on Saturday against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Blues are currently third in the league, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing to target three superstar signings this summer. Elsewhere, the London side are monitoring a Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th February 2022:

Thomas Tuchel's three summer targets revealed

Chelsea have identified their top three targets for the summer, including Declan Rice.

Chelsea have identified their top three targets for the summer, according to Caught Offside via The Telegraph. The Blues refrained from investing in the transfer market in January. However, Tuchel could be in the hunt for three players at the end of the season.

The Blues hierarchy are pleased with the fact that the German did not push for reinforcements in January. They could now reward him with the freedom to pursue three of his preferred targets in the summer. The London side are planning to secure the services of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Jules Kounde at the end of the season.

Chelsea have had their eyes on Rice for quite some time. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but was allowed to leave before he could make his first-team debut.

It proved to be a terrible decision, as the 23-year-old has evolved into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe. His emergence has also impressed Tuchel, who wants the West Ham man in his squad.

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% pass accuracy

100% long ball accuracy

100% duels won

100% tackles won



Perfection. Declan Rice in the first half vs. Leicester:100% pass accuracy100% long ball accuracy100% duels won100% tackles wonPerfection. Declan Rice in the first half vs. Leicester: 100% pass accuracy 100% long ball accuracy 100% duels won 100% tackles won Perfection. 😀 https://t.co/88ayknA6RA

However, Rice is expected to cost a fortune, which is why the German also has Tchouameni on his shortlist.

The AS Monaco midfielder has been outstanding for Ligue 1 side Monaco in recent times. The 22-year-old has also broken into the French national team, and already looks like a future superstar. The Blues are convinced the Frenchman could become a mainstay in the centre of the park for years.

Interestingly, the London side could lose both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante this summer. As such, Chelsea could attempt to sign both Rice and Tchouameni at the end of the season. The Blues also have one eye on their backline, which could be depleted due to a mass exodus in the summer.

Tuchel has shortlisted Kounde to sort out his defensive conundrum. The Premier League giants failed in their attempt to sign the Frenchman last season. However, Chelsea are determined to get the Sevilla defender this year.

Chelsea eyeing Adam Webster

The Blues are contemplating a move for Adam Webster.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Adam Webster, according to The Mirror. The London side are eager to bolster their backline this year, with three of their current first-team stars facing uncertain futures.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen could all leave Stamford Bridge at the end of their respective contracts this summer. So Tuchel has his eyes on Webster to address the issue.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea targeting Brighton's Adam Webster as Thomas Tuchel prepares for defensive shake-up Chelsea targeting Brighton's Adam Webster as Thomas Tuchel prepares for defensive shake-upmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/qS2pYADn3F

The Englishman has been outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion since joining them in 2019. The Blues are monitoring a host of defenders ahead of the summer, and the 27-year-old has been added to that list.

Blues planning summer move for Raphinha

The Blues are planning to move for Raphinha this summer.

The Blues are planning to move for Raphinha this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to add more firepower to his attack this year. The German is unimpressed with the options at his disposal, with new signing Romelu Lukaku struggling to find his feet. Tuchel believes Raphinha could add a new dimension to his attack.

The Brazilian has been one of the shining lights for Leeds United in recent seasons. The 25-year-old is likely to take a step up from Leeds this summer, so the Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

