Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel unhappy at Stamford Bridge, says former player; Blues interested in Inter Milan midfielder, and more - August 4, 2022

Chelsea will kick off their new Premier League campaign at Everton on Saturday. The Blues finished third in the league last season but are expected to contend for the top prize this time.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is unhappy at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in an Inter Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 4, 2022:

Thomas Tuchel unhappy at Stamford Bridge, says Rio Ferdinand

Thomas Tuchel is unhappy at Chelsea, says Rio Ferdinand. The German manager was particularly critical of his team after a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly last month.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ferdinand said that Tuchel is frustrated by the club’s inability to assert their dominance in the transfer window this summer.

"I don't care about results in pre-season; it was more the aftermath. The way the manager spoke in the press conference afterwards was the startling thing for me; it opened my eyes. There must be some things happening behind the scenes that we're not aware of as yet; he seems disgruntled and unhappy. There are maybe some players angling for a move behind-the-scenes that we're not aware of,” said Ferdinand.

He added that Tuchel is worried that the Blues aren't bringing reinforcements for departed players quickly enough:

“He's brought Sterling in who will be a great addition, but if they lose the players that they're talking about losing. Rudiger's a massive loss, but Koulibaly's come in - I think he'll be a good signing this year. He's experienced. But I think they need more again, and I think he's very aware of that, and it's not happening quick enough for them. If they don't have any more movement in the window, I'd be worried about them."

Ferdinand also predicted that the Blues would miss out on a place in the top four in the upcoming season.

"I think it (the top six in order) will go Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal,” said Ferdinand.

Chelsea interested in Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Nicolo Barella, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their midfield before the end of the transfer window. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both staring at uncertain futures, so Tuchel wants to address the situation at the earliest. The German manager has his eyes on Barella as an option to indulge in.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for Inter Milan since joining in 2019. Barella has made 134 appearances for the Nerazzurr, scoring 11 goals and setting up 34 more.

However, prising him away from the San Siro would be no walk on the park. The Italian’s contract runs till 2026, and Inter are under no pressure to offload him. The Serie A giants value him at €70 million and will have the upper hand in any negotiations.

Cesar Azpilicueta agrees new deal at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta could stay at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed a new deal at Stamford Bridge, according to The Times.

The Spanish defender is in the final year of his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Blaugrana have been eager to take him to the Camp Nou, while the player also wanted a new challenge.

However, new Blues owner Todd Boehly has informed the 32-year-old that he wants the player to stay at Stamford Bridge. Azpilicueta has now agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2024.

Azpilicueta is a vital part of the Chelsea first team, with his versatility making him an asset for Tuchel. The Spaniard’s experience and leadership could be essential as the Blues look for a better campaign in the upcoming season.

