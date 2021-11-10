Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel doesn't want Kylian Mbappe at Stamford Bridge; Blues told to pay £42 million for French midfielder, and more - 10th November 2021

Chelsea have been very impressive since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year. The German guided The Blues to a UEFA Champions League triumph last season. Tuchel's wards are leading the race for the Premier League in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Tuchel has asked Chelsea not to target Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, The Blues will have to pay £42 million to secure the services of a French midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th November 2021.

Thomas Tuchel doesn't want Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea not to pursue Kylian Mbappe.

Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea not to pursue Kylian Mbappe, according to Football London via El Nacional.

The Frenchman is expected to be available for free next summer once his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. The Parisians are fighting tooth and nail to keep their prized asset at the Parc des Princes. However, Mbappe wants to leave the Ligue 1 giants.

The Blues are among the clubs vying for his signature. Chelsea were previously planning to offer the Frenchman a lucrative deal to move to Stamford Bridge. However, Tuchel has asked The Blues to end their pursuit of Mbappe amid concerns that he may not fit his style. The German is unimpressed by Mbappe's work rate, and believes the player may not add value to his team.

The Frenchman is among the most lethal forwards in the world at the moment. Mbappe has played under Tuchel during the German's stint as PSG manager, appearing 98 times and scoring 46 goals across competitions.

However, the Chelsea boss has reservations about managing the 22-year-old. Earlier this season, Tuchel claimed that coaching Lukaku is easier than coaching Mbappe and Neymar.

Blues told to pay £42 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have to pay £42 million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea will have to pay £42 million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Sports Mole via Tuttosport.

The Frenchman is among the hottest young properties in European football at the moment. The 21-year-old has already appeared 65 times for Monaco since joining them in January 2020. The Blues are among his list of suitors, with Manchester United also keeping a close eye on Tchouameni.

The Premier League duo has now been informed that the Frenchman will cost £42 million. However, the Ligue 1 giants are unlikely to let Tchouameni leave in January, so Chelsea might have to wait till the summer to make a move.

Barcelona rekindle interest in Spanish midfielder on loan at Chelsea

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Saul Niguez.

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Saul Niguez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan with Chelsea for the rest of the season. However, he has struggled since joining The Blues, so it is unlikely the London side will exercise the option to sign him permanently.

Despite his recent struggles, the Blaugrana are ready to invest in the Spaniard next summer. Saul Niguez has appeared just five times for Chelsea since his move to London, and has been in the starting eleven just once. Barcelona, though, believe the 26-year-old could be a successor to Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou.

