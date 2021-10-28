Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wants Blues to sign a new striker in January; Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on 3 stars, and more - 28th October 2021

Chelsea are on a roll in the current campaign, topping the Premier League table after nine games. The Blues have gone from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel, and have kicked on from their brilliant end to last season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea to sign a new striker in January. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on three Blues stars.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th October 2021.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign a new striker in January to ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign a new striker in January, according to The Express via The Transfer Window Podcast. The Blues broke the bank for Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian started with three goals from his first three games, but has failed to find the back of the net since mid-September.

Chelsea have had to rely on quite a few others for goals during that time, so Tuchel is eager to ease the pressure on Lukaku. The Blues do have Timo Werner in their roster, but the German striker has failed to impress since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku's barren spell has revealed a lack of backups in the Chelsea squad. The Belgian is currently out with an injury, which could keep him out for the next few games, while Werner is also sidelined with a knock.

Chelsea relied heavily on Lukaku at the start of the season. They have now been reminded that the Belgian is the only world-class hitman at the club at the moment. Tuchel is desperate to change that, and wants the Blues to bring in another striker in January.

Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on Blues trio

Borussia Dortmund are keeping tables on three Chelsea stars. According to TEAMtalk, the Bundesliga giants are interested in Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

None of them have managed to break into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues might be open to offloading them next year.

[via Borussia Dortmund are 'in contact' with #Chelsea over Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. They want the Blues to keep them informed about their availability going forward.

Timo Werner is no longer first choice after Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku this summer. Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, has struggled to impress Tuchel and has only clocked 860 minutes of first-team football since the German took charge of the Blues. Pulisic has been pegged back by injuries, and is currently sidelined with a knock.

Paul Scholes gives verdict on Chelsea's title chances

Paul Scholes believes Chelsea could fall behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Express, the Manchester United legend claimed it will likely be a contest between the Reds and City this year.

"I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City, I do think there is three great teams (including Chelsea)," said Scholes. "Chelsea... I'm not sure, they have been great, and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for, but I think it's between Liverpool and Manchester City," said Scholes.

"



[via Paul Scholes on Premier League title race: #Chelsea … I'm not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it's between Liverpool and Manchester City."

