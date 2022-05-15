Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Timo Werner has no regrets about not joining Liverpool; Blues identify Declan Rice alternative, and more - 14 May 2022

Chelsea ended second best against Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley. Thomas Tuchel’s wards lost 6-5 on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless action.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has revealed that he has no regrets over choosing the Blues over Liverpool. Elsewhere, the London giants have identified a Declan Rice alternative.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14 May 2022:

Timo Werner has no regrets about not joining Liverpool

Timo Werner insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has no regrets over joining Chelsea. The German forward left RB Leipzig in 2020 to arrive at Stamford Bridge. He was heavily courted by Liverpool, who were initially the favourites for his signature that summer.

However, the Blues won the race for the German. Werner has blown hot and cold since his arrival in London, and his struggles have continued under Thomas Tuchel.

However, speaking to The Evening Standard, Werner said that he has no regrets over not joining Liverpool.

"The only thing I can say is they have a German manager. I have known him for many years before, because when I was in Stuttgart, he talked about going to Dortmund. Then I played not so well, so it was done," said Werner.

He continued:

"When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League. Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelse,a and I won the Champions League title last year. It was not the worst decision."

Werner also spoke highly of Thomas Tuchel, naming him among the best three managers in the world.

"He is on a level now where, when you say who are the best managers, you have only now Klopp, him and (Pep) Guardiola maybe," said Werner.

The German continued:

"I think maybe he is (demanding), because a lot of strikers this season have struggled a bit. I had so many disappointing moments when I normally can score. I know what I can do, because I did it in the past, maybe 100 times. I think it was a lot also on me, a lot on my head to get the things clear in front of goal."

Chelsea identify Ibrahima Sangare as Declan Rice alternative

Chelsea have identified Ibrahima Sangare as the ideal alternative to Declan Rice, according to The Mirror. The Ivorian midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining PSV Eindhoven in 2020. His assured performances in the middle of the park have endeared him to the Blues.

The London giants are looking to upgrade their midfield this summer. Declan Rice is at the top of their wishlist, but West Ham United's £150 million valuation of the player makes any deal unlikely.

Sangare has emerged as a superb alternative. However, Thomas Tuchel will have to ward off competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to secure his signature.

Romelu Lukaku hits back at his agent over claims of problem at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea's top scorer this season.

Romelu Lukaku has hit back at his agent Federico Pastorello for his recent comments. In an interview, Pastorello talked about his client's future and even hinted about his possible Chelsea exit this summer.

However, Lukaku has taken to social media to criticise people for speaking on his behalf.

"Never ever will I let someone speak for me… I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible. So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club… not in my name," wrote Lukaku.

The Belgian has scored 15 times across competitions for the Blues this season.

Edited by Bhargav