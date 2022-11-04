Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur planning move for N'Golo Kante; Wilfried Zaha yet to make decision on future, and more - November 4, 2022

Chelsea will next face cross-town rivals Arsenal on Sunday (November 6) at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The Blues are sixth in the standings, ten points behind the top-placed Gunners.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are planning a Bosman move for N'Golo Kante next summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Wilfried Zaha is yet to make a decision on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 4, 2022:

Tottenham Hotspur planning N'Golo Kante move

N'Golo Kante is wanted at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for N'Golo Kante next year, according to journalist Matteo Moretto via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman enjoyed a brilliant run under Antonio Conte during their time together at Stamford Bridge. The Italian manager now wants a reunion with his former player at Spurs. Kante's Blues contract runs out at the end of the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Antonio Conte really appreciates N'Golo Kanté and would be interested in signing him on a free transfer for Tottenham this summer.



(Source: Antonio Conte really appreciates N'Golo Kanté and would be interested in signing him on a free transfer for Tottenham this summer.(Source: @MatteMoretto 🚨 Antonio Conte really appreciates N'Golo Kanté and would be interested in signing him on a free transfer for Tottenham this summer.(Source: @MatteMoretto) https://t.co/b7nlSMwJiO

Chelsea are locked in talks to tie him down to a new deal, but negotiations have failed to reach a breakthrough.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but has admirers at clubs around Europe. Barcelona are plotting to pick him up on a Bosman move next summer, and Spurs have now joined the fray.

Wilfried Zaha yet to make decision on future

Wilfried Zaha has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Wilfried Zaha has not come to a decision regarding his future yet, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Ivorian international is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace but has not signed an extension yet. Chelsea are among the clubs hoping to pick him up on a Bosman move.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Palace have already informed the 29-year-old that they want him to stay at Selhurst Park.

"Wilfried Zaha has not made any decision yet on his future. Crystal Palace have informed him of the(ir) intention to offer a new deal, but in this case, it’s only up to Zaha, and he has not decided yet," wrote Romano.

The Italian added that regular game time could be a deciding factor in Zaha's next move.

“I think he could be an interesting solution for many big six clubs, but he needs to play regularly; it’s really important for him. As things stand, he could be a free agent next summer, and that’s a great opportunity for many clubs, but let’s see what happens in the next few months," wrote Romano.

Zaha has scored five goals in 11 appearances across competitions for the Eagles this season.

Denis Zakaria delighted with Chelsea debut

Denis Zakaria (right( scored on his debut at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Denis Zakaria has expressed his delight on his goalscoring debut for Chelsea in midweek. The Swiss midfielder appeared for the first time for the Blues against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and marked the occasion with a splendid goal.

Speaking to the club's website, Zakaria said that he was determined to help his team win the game.

"It was very exciting, and I’m very happy for that debut and for the goal. My mind was only that I have to score. I shot as hard as possible, and it went inside, so I’m really happy," said Zakaria.

He continued:

"It was important for me to play good, to do a good game and to help the team to win. The job is done, and I’m really happy about that. It was an amazing debut for me. I’m proud."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I left Juventus to play and I waited for my chance… the manager said play like you did in training. I did my best”. Zakaria: “Chelsea fans are amazing. I’m very excited, I’m very happy and it’s important for me to play a good game”.“I left Juventus to play and I waited for my chance… the manager said play like you did in training. I did my best”. Zakaria: “Chelsea fans are amazing. I’m very excited, I’m very happy and it’s important for me to play a good game”. 🔵 #CFC“I left Juventus to play and I waited for my chance… the manager said play like you did in training. I did my best”. https://t.co/qpyRrNEDyI

The 25-year-old went on to pay tribute to Chelsea fans for their wonderful reception.

"It was an amazing feeling. It was really cool for me to have this experience. The Chelsea fans are amazing, and I hope I can have a lot of games in front of them," said Zakaria.

Zakaria also opened up on his delayed debut, saying that he had been patiently awaiting his chance.

"I always want to play. That’s normal. It’s been very, very difficult, I have to say. When you have to see your teammates on the pitch, and you’re on the bench, it’s not so easy. But I was always behind the team. I was waiting for my chance, and when it came, I’m happy I helped the team to win, and I scored a goal," said Zakaria.

Zakaria arrived at Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan from Juventus this summer.

