Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham pushing for Conor Gallagher; Blues offer £43 million for Nico Williams, and more - April 12, 2024

Chelsea will face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 15, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off two wins and three draws in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are eager to sign Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues are ready to offer £43 million for the services of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 12, 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur pushing for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has been very impressive this season

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to complete a move for Conor Gallagher early this summer, according to The Sun.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular this season for Chelsea, registering five goals and eight assists in 41 outings across competitions. He has been an indispensable part of Pochettino's plans, but his future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Gallagher's contract with the Blues expires in just over a year, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Spurs have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while and are keeping a close watch on developments.

Chelsea are likely to offload the Englishman at the end of the season to help adhere to FFP norms. Tottenham are keen to complete a move for the player as soon as possible to ensure he is part of the pre-season tour.

Chelsea offer £43 million for Nico Williams

Nico Williams could be a hit at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are ready to offer £43 million to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Blues are looking to add more firepower to their frontline this year and have the Spaniard on their agenda. The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering six goals and 14 assists in 30 outings across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Despite signing a new deal with the Basque club last December, Williams' future is subject to speculation ahead of the summer. The London giants are among his admirers and are willing to offer a decent fee to convince Athletic Bilbao to let him go.

Former player advises Blues against signing new striker

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the club do not need to target a new striker this summer.

The Blues are expected to invest heavily in a new No. 9 this year amid their struggles in the final third this season. Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been named as a priority target, while Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is apparently on the club's wishlist as well.

However, speaking to Genting Casino, Petit said that his former club should try to get the best out of Nicolas Jackson instead.

"I don’t think Chelsea need Gyokeres or Osimhen. With Chelsea, there are so many players who are not playing to their level and can do so much more.

"I think Nicolas Jackson is one of them. He’s got lots of potential and has shown it in glimpses but needs to do more. I think Caicedo needs to too and so does the Argentine midfielder, Enzo (Fernandez)," said Petit.

He continued:

There are many players who don’t play the way they should, there’s no confidence, they’re lost on the pitch - and it’s the same with Jackson. He’s struggling as the team is struggling.

"He’s not the type to dribble past four or five defenders and score, he’s not like that, but when Chelsea improve as a team, he will improve. That’s why I don't think Chelsea need to sign a striker - they need to stop spending so much."

Jackson joined the London giants last summer and has registered 12 goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions.