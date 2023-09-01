Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham want Conor Gallagher; Bayern Munich in talks for Trevoh Chalobah, and more - September 1, 2023

Chelsea are working to reinforce their squad before the end of the transfer window. New boss Mauricio Pochettino is shaping the squad to fit his tactics after taking charge this summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are working to prise midfielder Conor Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are in talks to sign defender Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 1, 2023:

Tottenham Hotspur want Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is wanted at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen to sign Conor Gallagher this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder's future at Chelsea is up in the air following the recent acquisitions of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that while Gallagher wants to stay, a late exit cannot be ruled out.

"With Conor Gallagher, he's under consideration by Tottenham. Again, he has been since July.

"But Gallagher captained Chelsea yesterday against Wimbledon. He's on record as saying that he doesn't think his chapter with Chelsea is over," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Lewis Hall, by the way, said the same a week before he signed for Newcastle.

"He extended his deal at Chelsea and signed a six-plus-one-year contract and spoke very highly about his future Chelsea and then left about seven days later, so you just never know."

Jacobs added that Spurs will have to pay around £50 million to secure Gallagher's signature this summer.

"Gallagher, if he ends up staying at Chelsea, should an offer not arrive that suitable to all parties, is quite happy to stay and fight for his place.

"Even with the arrivals of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, Mauricio Pochettino wants that squad-size down significantly. And as a result, there will be a flurry of outgoings at Chelsea," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"So, we have to watch Gallagher's future right up until the end of the window. But if Spurs do move, then that is going to be minimum, and I stress minimum £45 million and probably more like £50m.

"Otherwise Chelsea will be happy to bat that away and keep Gallagher in their squad at least until January."

The Englishman has started all four of the Blues' games this season.

Bayern Munich in talks with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are engaged in talks to sign Trevoh Chalobah this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman is surplus to requirements under Pochettino, so Chelsea are willing to let him leave. The Bavarians are in the market for a new defender and have their eyes on Chalobah.

Thomas Tuchel is well aware of the player's qualities, having watched him up close during his time at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel wants the Englishman to take the place of Benjamin Pavard, who moved to Inter Milan last month.

The Bundesliga giants have already submitted a loan proposal for Chalobah, which was rejected by the London giants, who want a permanent transfer. The two parties remain engaged in talks.

Blues not targeting Ivan Toney this summer

Ivan Toney is unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Ivan Toney this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker is banned from football until January for betting activities. Recent reports have said that the Blues could still look to take the player under their wing this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those rumours, saying that Toney will not move this summer.

"There has been talk of clubs bidding for Ivan Toney even while he’s suspended, but, at the moment, I don’t have concrete information on Toney’s future at the moment.

"We will see next months – now the focus on summer transfer window, and, for Toney, nothing will be decided today or tomorrow, for sure," wrote Romano.

The London giants remain in the market for a new No 9 at the moment.