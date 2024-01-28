Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen agrees to join Blues, club unlikely to sign Karim Benzema in January, and more - January 28, 2024

Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday (January 27) in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will now be involved in a replay at Villa Park early next month.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to join the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants are unlikely to secure the services of Karim Benzema this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 28, 2024.

Victor Osimhen agrees to join Chelsea

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Stamford Bridge

Victor Osimhen has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Nigerian striker has emerged as one of the finest in his position during his stint with Napoli so far. Osimhen has appeared 119 times across competitions for the Serie A champions, scoring 67 goals and setting up 17 more.

Chelsea are looking for an established No. 9 to spearhead Mauricio Pochettino’s attack and have made the 25-year-old their priority this year. Osimhen signed a new deal with Napoli in December but has recently hinted that he could be on the move this summer. The player reportedly has a £130m price tag on his head, so he will not come cheap.

Blues unlikely to sign Karim Benzema in January, says journalist

Karim Benzema is unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this month

Chelsea are unlikely to complete a move for Karim Benzema in January, according to journalist Dean Jones. The former Real Madrid forward has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia this month. TEAMtalk have reported that the Blues have held talks with the French forward's camp in recent weeks regarding a possible move.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that a move is close to impossible because of the player’s exorbitant wages.

"It makes me feel uneasy when Chelsea are this quiet in a transfer window, I'm not used to it, and it just makes you wonder if they're cooking something up. I actually do think that they would be the club in England that would try and get Karim Benzema if they could,” said Jones.

He added:

“That sort of signing could really project them across the second half of the season. But again, because of his wages around it, and the fact that he wouldn't be willing to alter demands for them means it's very, very unlikely to happen.”

Jones went on to state that the London giants could bring in a new face before the end of the winter transfer window.

“There are still some possibilities around Chelsea going into the final days. I don't think it's going to be anything as exciting as we've seen in the last couple of transfer windows. But yeah, there are other clubs where I would be writing off the idea of business. Chelsea, I'm still remaining open-minded because I know there are some discussions going on,” said Jones.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with Karim Benzema in recent times.

Wolverhampton Wanders and Fulham eyeing Armando Broja, says journalist

Armando Broja is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this month

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham are interested in Armando Broja, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Albanian striker has been put up for sale by Chelsea this month, according to The Athletic.

Broja has been in and out of the team this season, managing two goals and two assists from 19 outings, and is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. It was previously believed that the Blues would demand £50m for Broja, but the club are apparently willing to accept a reduced fee now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that a deal could happen for £35m in the final days of the month.

"Chelsea are basically going to have to come down on price significantly with Broja, or revert back to their lower-end valuation, which is about £35m to stand a chance of this one happening. And the suitors, as far as I'm told, particularly Fulham and Wolves, are going to wait and maybe make Chelsea sweat a little bit and come very late in the window in the last few days,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“From the back end of this week onwards, right up until the deadline, and see whether that allows them to get a better deal because they feel that Chelsea do want Broja to depart."

Broja will be eager to prove himself after struggling for chances at Stamford Bridge and an exit will suit all parties involved.