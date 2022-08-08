Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Wilfried Zaha open to Stamford Bridge move; Timo Werner set to return to RB Leipzig, and more - August 8, 2022

Chelsea started the new campaign with a hard-fought win over Everton on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has made a few reinforcements but is looking to make a few more before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha is willing to join the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, Timo Werner is set to return to RB Leipzig. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 8, 2022:

Wilfried Zaha open to Chelsea move

Wilfried Zaha is ready to jump ship this summer.

Wilfried Zaha is ready to join Chelsea this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Cote d'Ivoire international is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace. Zaha wants to leave this summer and would prefer to make the short switch in London.

Zaha has played more than 350 games for the Eagles and is a first-team regular at Selhurst Park. His quality on the ball makes him one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League. However, the 29-year-old appears stuck at Palace at the moment.

A disastrous spell with Manchester United remains his only tryst with a top-six club. Arsenal were briefly interested in his signature in 2019 but decided to sign Nicolas Pepe instead. Zaha remains eager to prove his mettle at a top club and could be of interest to the Blues.

Tuchel is looking to add more bite to his attack this summer. With Romelu Lukaku gone and Timo Werner set to follow suit, the London giants are keen on attacking reinforcements. Chelsea could turn to Zaha to address their attacking woes.

Timo Werner set to return to RB Leipzig

Timo Werner will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Timo Werner is all set to join RB Leipzig, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German forward has cut a sorry figure since joining Chelsea in 2020 and will now follow Romelu Lukaku out of Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel last season and is no longer guaranteed game time at the club.

The Blues are also eager to get him out and have struck a deal with the Bundesliga side. Werner will return to his old hunting ground on a permanent deal, having agreed personal terms a month ago.

Cesar Azpilicueta identifies key area of improvement

Cesar Azpilicueta wants his team to score more.

Cesar Azpilicueta believes Chelsea need to improve their performance in front of goal after the Blues secured a narrow 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday. Speaking after the game, the Blues captain lamented his team's inability to score, which hurt the team last season.

“You know, every team wants to score a lot of goals and not concede. It’s true that maybe at the top, it is obvious for the last few years we were a bit far. You know it is five seasons since the last time we won the Premier League. We need to score goals if we want to win anything,” said Azpilicueta.

He added:

“We need to score goals and not to concede anything. Lately, the last couple of games in the Premier League, we didn’t score enough and with a half-chance we concede. So that’s our problem, and that’s why we finished third with 20 or more points behind Manchester City.”

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game as the Blues won a league game at Goodison Park for the first time in five years.

Edited by Bhargav