Chelsea Transfer News Roundups: Blues eyeing Marcus Edwards; club eyeing £100 million from player sales, and more - March 7, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Newcastle United on Monday (March 11) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are 11th after 26 games and desperately need all three points against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Sporting CP forward Marcus Edwards. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning a mass exodus this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 7, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Marcus Edwards

Marcus Edwards has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Marcus Edwards, according to TEAMtalk. The English forward has done a decent job for Sporting this season, registering six goals and eight assists in 36 games across competitions.

His efforts have apparently caused a stir at Stamford Bridge, with the current frontline leaving a lot to be desired. The 25-year-old is also comfortable as a central attacking midfielder, making him a fine choice for the Blues.

Edwards has a €60 million release clause in his contract, so prising him away won’t be easy.

Blues eyeing £100 million from player sales this summer

Romelu Lukaku is likely to be offloaded this summer.

Chelsea are hoping to raise £70-100 million from player sales at the end of the season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues are expected to move on fringe players this summer, amid rising FFP concerns. Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested heavily in the team since taking charge, and the club are apparently planning to trim their bloated squad this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones named Ian Maatsen, Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella among the players who could help bring in funds.

“We mustn't forget that Chelsea feel they can get £30m/£35m for Ian Maatsen. The obligation to buy for Lewis Hall is expected to kick in, and that's £30m plus. You've got Romelu Lukaku, who Chelsea feel they can still get £35m for. Trevoh Chalobah is surplus to requirements. Marc Cucurella, it's not unthinkable that he would be sold for the right price,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Armando Broja is for sale and on loan at Fulham. If that works out, perhaps Fulham would be prepared to drop £35m or something in that ballpark. So if you discount Conor Gallagher and add up all of those other names and fees, even if just two or three of the four or five of those names were sold, that's still going to be £70m to £100m.”

The London giants are expected to further invest in the squad this year following an underwhelming campaign so far.

Cole Palmer credits Mauricio Pochettino for good form

Cole Palmer has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer has credited Mauricio Pochettino for his explosive start to life at Chelsea.

The English midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer and has been a revelation. Palmer has scored 14 goals and set up 10 in 35 outings across competitions this season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Palmer lavished praise on Pochettino.

“I’ve definitely improved as a player coming here. I just felt (in the summer) like I was ready to play football week in, week out, and that’s what I’m doing here at Chelsea.

"The manager has definitely helped me, he’s a top manager and a top person. He speaks to you about anything, like family issues. I think if he knows what’s going on off the pitch. It can affect how he is with you on the pitch,” said Palmer.

He continued:

“He’s really great at that. He’s given me the freedom to play my stuff, and I like it when he frees you because I feel I can express myself on the pitch more. I’m loving it.

"Every day, he’s talking to you about different things, not just football things but just life generally as well. He’s great at making you feel good, and he’s always trying to get the best out of you.”

The Argentinean’s future with the London giants remains up in the air following an indifferent season.