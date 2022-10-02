Chelsea have verbal agreement with Bundesliga star to join them next summer - reports

According to Ben Jacobs, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has verbally agreed with personal terms to join Chelsea next summer. However, the journalist reports that the two outfits are yet to reach an agreement.

The transfer news comes after Nkunku had a medical with the Blues, as reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert claimed that the West London outfit offered a long-term contract to the French forward in preparation for a move to Stamford Bridge in 2023. However, the two clubs will need to agree on a fee and a deal structure.

Chelsea sent long term contract bid to Nkunku to prepare the deal for 2023.



Regarding the verbal agreement with the Leipzig forward and the Blues, Jacobs tweeted:

"Bit more on Christopher Nkunku. Despite denials from certain parties, still told a medical did take place in late August and that Nkunku (without signing anything) has verbally indicated he is happy with Chelsea’s terms. There is no agreement yet between Chelsea and Leipzig."

As per the report, the West London outfit can trigger a £52.8 million release clause present in Nkunku's contract that becomes active next summer.

Jacobs added:

"Chelsea do have the option of triggering the £52.8m release clause which is active next summer. When Nkunku signed his new contract over the summer it was because he didn’t want a change before the World Cup."

According to Jacobs, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) did have an interest in securing the Frenchman's services as well. However, the Ligue 1 giants have made a u-turn on their stance.

He proclaimed:

"PSG did also consider buying Nkunku back but have decided against it for now. The Chelsea medical doesn’t stop other clubs entering the race. But it makes #CFC frontrunners."

The Blues were very active in the summer transfer window under new co-owner Todd Boehly. They have signed the likes of Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others.

Ben Jacobs provides further details on Nkunku's potential move to Chelsea

The reporter further claimed that the Blues may negotiate a more preferable structure instead of activating the release clause to gain an advantage ahead of rivals in the race to sign Nkunku.

He stated:

"Told Chelsea may choose to further get a jump on their rivals by trying to negotiate a deal that’s different to the release clause with a more preferable structure. The clause itself is lower than Nkunku’s market value so it’s likely there will be lots of interest."

Finally, Jacobs reiterated the fact that players can reach agreements with multiple clubs, indicating that Nkunku's options are still wide open.

He proclaimed:

"Also a reminder, players can and do agree terms with multiple clubs. Nothing stopping Nkunku doing the same."

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table after securing a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

