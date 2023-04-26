Chelsea vs Brentford: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Chelsea are set to take on Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 26. Here is everything you need to know about the match's streaming details, where you can watch it on TV and more.

The match between Chelsea and Brentford is set to kick off at 7:45 PM GMT at Stamford Bridge. For viewers in India, the clash will begin at 12.15 am on Thursday, April 27.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the game, which will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app. American viewers can catch the match on Peacock Premium at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

Indian fans can tune in on Star Sports Select and can stream on Disney Hotstar.

The Blues will be looking to avoid further embarrassment against high-flying Brentford. They have endured a poor season and are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea star could leave in the summer

The Blues could lose N'Golo Kante on a free.

Chelsea are in danger of losing N'Golo Kante on a free. According to Football Insider, the Blues face a tough decision over the future of the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the world but has suffered from injury issues. A hamstring injury in August kept him out of action until March.

The Blues will be looking to cut down on the squad's wage bill after spending over £500 million on incoming transfers. Kante, whose contract ends in the upcoming summer, earns £290,000 a week, according to reports.

Chelsea have already made the club-record signing of Enzo Fernandez, while they have also eyed a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. With the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher already in the squad, the side will have to weigh up the option of keeping Kante or letting him go.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes