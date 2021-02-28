Chelsea vs Manchester United: Can Solskjaer finally break jinx against Premier League Big Six?

The Premier League’s biggest game of the weekend will see Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Sunday’s game has very high stakes, with the result bound to have an effect on the top-four race.

A win for Manchester United will see them open a nine-point gap between themselves and the Blues on the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is also yet to taste defeat since joining the Blues. Under the German, Chelsea have played eight games, winning six times and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

There is, therefore, all to play for when both sides lock horns on Sunday.

Although Manchester City seem to be running away with the Premier League, the battle for a top-four finish is still very keen. About eight clubs are still in contention to grab the Champions League places.

Manchester United yet to win against Big Six

On Sunday, Manchester United will also be looking to break their jinx against the Premier League’s top sides.

The Red Devils haven’t won against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal or Tottenham in the league this season.

Despite occupying second place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been atrocious in the big games. It remains to be seen if they can finally win against one of the top sides when they visit Chelsea.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer noted that his side always looks forward to the big games, insisting they are ready for the challenge.

“It is still 38 games for every team so if you get a run, either good or bad, it’s going to impact you. Of course, our group and the culture, bouncing back after a couple of setbacks we’ve had, going through now, it is an important period,” the Norwegian said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“Our group mentality is really good, and we look forward to these big games. Of course, Thomas [Tuchel] has come in now and has changed things at Chelsea and we know it is going to be a great challenge for us.”

Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the top four do not solely rest on their upcoming game against Chelsea. However, the Red Devils desperately need to up their form in the big games.

Cutting Manchester City’s lead at the top

Last week, Solskjaer maintained that Manchester United will not give up in the title race and will chase Manchester City to the wire.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side look unstoppable at the moment. The Cityzens have now won each of their last 20 matches in all competitions and are getting better and better.

Having beaten West Ham United on Saturday, Manchester City have now stretched their lead at the top to 13 points. It’s already looking like game over for their rivals, but Manchester United cannot be completely ruled out just yet.

The Red Devils can reduce the gap back to 10 points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday. At this stage, a 10-point gap is still a very healthy lead for Guardiola’s side but it will at least keep United in the title race.

Catching City looks like an impossible task, but reducing the gap is a realistic target. Manchester United must not let themselves down when they face Chelsea.