Chelsea want at least two more signings after closing in on Mykhailo Mudryk - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly not done in the ongoing January transfer window even after signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Blues hijacked Arsenal's deal for the Ukrainian winger, who is set to join them this January. He is the west London club's fifth signing of the winter transfer window.

Chelsea have signed Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Joao Felix (on loan) alongside Mudryk for a total of £157.7 million.

Football Daily @footballdaily signings

£157.7m spent



Chelsea's January transfer window so far if they complete the Mykhailo Mudryk deal signings£157.7m spentChelsea's January transfer window so far if they complete the Mykhailo Mudryk deal 5️⃣ signings💰 £157.7m spent 🔵 Chelsea's January transfer window so far if they complete the Mykhailo Mudryk deal https://t.co/pt3VkO5ekn

As per CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues are looking to bring in at least two more players in January. They are highly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

However, a deal could be difficult in January and the Magpies will look for a fee above £75 million.

Jacobs reported:

"Chelsea aren’t done yet this window either. At least two more incomings expected. As revealed in December, Moises Caicedo is one to watch. Tough task to agree a fee in January but it can’t be ruled out. Brighton will be pushing for £75m+ to sell now."

Graham Potter's side have been impacted by veteran midfielder N'Golo Kante's absence this season due to injury. The Frenchman played just the first two games of the season and is expected to be out of action for a while.

Hence, Chelsea are looking to bring in Caicedo, who has made a name for himself at Brighton this season. With Yves Bissouma's departure last summer, the Ecuadorian has made 20 appearances across competitions, contributing one goal and one assist.

The west London side were also heavily linked with Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez but a deal hasn't taken place so far.

Chelsea looking to announce Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of clash against Crystal Palace

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues plan to announce Mudryk before their clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15.

They signed the Ukrainian winger for around £89 million, including add-ons. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Graham Potter will hope Mudryk can help them turn their season around and add goals to the team. They currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and have scored just 21 goals, eight fewer than any other team in the top 10.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes