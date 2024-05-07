Chelsea want to offload on-loan star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on offloading Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, with the Spanish shot-stopper currently on loan at Real Madrid. Kepa joined Los Blancos on loan in 2023, but has struggled for game-time with the Spanish heavyweights relying on Andriy Lunin in Thibaut Courtois's absence.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via @CFCPys on X), the Blues are set to offload several players in June and Kepa's name is on the list. Kepa joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao in a transfer worth €80 million (£72 million), a record fee for a goalkeeper. He has made 163 appearances for the Blues since then, keeping 59 clean sheets.

Real Madrid, who have an option to buy Kepa included in the loan deal, are reluctant to make the move permanent following his run-of-the-mill performances. Kepa made several mistakes in Real's 5-3 Supercopa de Espana win against Atletico Madrid earlier this year, prompting Los Blancos to rely on Lunin.

Even at Chelsea, Kepa found himself confined to the bench following Édouard Mendy's arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, Mendy's departure prompted the Blues to sign Robert Sanchez, who has had a bittersweet stint with the west London club since his arrival last summer.

Chelsea also signed Đorđe Petrović last year, who has become a regular starter for the Blues, despite initially being chosen to fill in for the injured Sanchez.

Having not found regular playing time, it's possible that Kepa might himself want to scout for greener pastures. Reports suggest Atletico Madrid have identified the Spaniard as a long-term replacement for Jan Oblak.

Atletico Madrid keen on signing Kepa from Chelsea: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid have identified David de Gea and Kepa as possible replacements for Jan Oblak, who could leave the club this summer.

David de Gea has been without a club since his departure from Manchester United in 2023. His experience of playing at the highest level, coupled with his agility even at the age of 33, make him a suitable fit for Diego Simeone's side.

Kepa, who is currently struggling for game-time, is known for his sharp reflexes and is only 29. Atleti might consider making a move for him to secure a permanent replacement for Oblak, who has been with the club since 2014.

Reports further suggest Chelsea might consider a move for Oblak, whose last chance at moving to a high-profile club might depend on whether the Blues make a move for him.