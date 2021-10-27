"Chelsea will negotiate with PSG" - Journalist claims Blues could target PSG forward as Romelu Lukaku endures goal drought

According to football journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are lining up an offer to sign PSG striker Mauro Icardi. Thomas Tuchel and co. relied on Timo Werner as their first-choice striker before signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

Despite being one of the most dangerous marksmen in the game right now, the Belgian forward has struggled after an electrifying start to his second stint with the Blues.

Lukaku has now failed to score in seven consecutive games. Furthermore, he is sidelined for at least three weeks because of an ankle injury. Reports suggest Chelsea have found themselves in the hunt to scout for another striker, with PSG’s Mauro Icardi reportedly having become a target.

Will PSG's Icardi be a good addition for Chelsea's already handsome-looking roster?

Icardi has had a bittersweet experience at PSG ever since he made the switch from Inter Milan. He featured in 11 games last season, bagged seven goals and provided three assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano PSG manager Pochettino: “Mauro Icardi is mentally strong and prepared to come back this weekend - he’s working with the team. Neymar will be available for tomorrow game too”. 🔵🇫🇷 #PSG PSG manager Pochettino: “Mauro Icardi is mentally strong and prepared to come back this weekend - he’s working with the team. Neymar will be available for tomorrow game too”. 🔵🇫🇷 #PSG

In five appearances this season, Icardi has scored three goals for PSG. However, he has been on and off the playing XI ever since Lionel Messi arrived at the club.

Rumors suggested Newcastle United were interested in the Argentinian as well. However, such rumors have more or less been quashed.

Chelsea, on the flip side, have been linked with Erling Haaland, among several others.

Lukaku's dry spell has been infuriating for the fans. Although Werner's off-the-ball movement has helped Chelsea get into better scoring positions, his finishing capabilities have been a matter of great concern.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Dzeko scored 5 goals in his first 4 home games in Serie A this season.Only Mauro Icardi (2017/18) and Marco Branca (1995/96) have scored more after 4 games with Inter in the 3 point era (6)📊 stat via Opta Dzeko scored 5 goals in his first 4 home games in Serie A this season.Only Mauro Icardi (2017/18) and Marco Branca (1995/96) have scored more after 4 games with Inter in the 3 point era (6)📊 stat via Opta https://t.co/IYtk6AJ0oy

This makes Mauro Icardi's move from PSG to Chelsea a possible option. However, everything at this point needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Lukaku has looked dangerous and provides much-needed strength to Chelsea's attack. It seems unlikely that the Belgian would throw in the towel after a few disappointing games.

However, PSG's Icardi is a gifted finisher who will be realistically obtainable, were Chelsea to be keen on making the move happen.

This is an actively developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

