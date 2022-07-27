Chelsea willing to let 29-year-old leave for £8 million as AC Milan step up interest: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are considering offloading Hakim Ziyech, who has piqued AC Milan's interest. Reports claim that the Moroccan winger is also interested in a move to Italy, but must be willing to take a significant pay cut if he joins the Serie A side.

The Premier League side are reportedly willing to let the ex-Ajax player leave for £8.4million, with AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli pushing to sign the 29-year-old. The Chelsea winger is considered to be a 'key target' for the Serie A winners.

Chelsea and Milan are discussing of the potential formula of the deal. AC Milan are in direct contact with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech since last week. Milan are getting confident as Ziyech’s absolutely open to join the club.Chelsea and Milan are discussing of the potential formula of the deal. @SkySport AC Milan are in direct contact with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech since last week. Milan are getting confident as Ziyech’s absolutely open to join the club. 🔴 #ACMilanChelsea and Milan are discussing of the potential formula of the deal. @SkySport https://t.co/v1glXXBOzb

Milan have also been linked with Club Brugge KV forward Charles De Ketelaere. However, their £27 million bid for the Belgian attacker was rejected by Club Brugge.

This has shifted the Italian club's focus towards Ziyech, with manager Pioli and technical director Paolo Maldini insisting that the club sign the Moroccan international. When asked about Ziyech as a perfect player for his system, the Italian manager, with a smile on his face, replied (via Fabrizio Romano)

“I don’t know… it’s up to the board”

Ziyech joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 for £34 million. In 83 appearances across all competitions for the West London side, the Moroccan scored 14 goals and provided ten assists. The 29-year-old is currently under a £5million-per-year contract with the Blues. Whether he is willing to reduce his salary to move to the Italian champions remains to be seen.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has joined the Blues on a five-year contract after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of £47.5million.The former Liverpool winger was keen on a move to Stamford Bridge after a seven-year stay in Manchester.

In 337 appearances for the Cityzens, the English forward racked up 131 goals and 94 assists across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

The England international left Manchester and joined the London Blues on their US tour this summer. He made his debut for the West London side against Charlotte FC last week, scoring in the penalty shootout against the American side.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated, however, that the team is not ready and needs more signings to become competitive.

“They played I think what is their strongest lineup and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the lineup they will try to start for Premier League games. It was surely not our strongest lineup. This is a part of an explanation but only a little part and the other part is worrying. I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks.”

