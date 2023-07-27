Chelsea willing to make bid for Liverpool transfer target, player prefers a move to the Reds - Reports

Chelsea are set to make an approach for Liverpool target and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues are preparing an offer for the Belgian, who has already been the subject of interest from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had two bids turned down for the midfielder by the Saints. They made an initial offer of around £38 million and later upped it to £45 million, however, their proposal still stands short of Southampton's £50 million demand.

Liverpool have already completed two deals for midfielders in this window. They signed Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million, before spending £60 million for Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

They had previously lost the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita to contract expiry, while Jordan Henderson completed a deal to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Chelsea are also expected to be aggressive in the market for midfielders. The Blues have also lost plenty of midfielders this window, with Mateo Kovacic signing for Manchester City, N'Golo Kante leaving for Al-Ittihad and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sold to AC Milan. They have been eyeing a deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, but Lavia has also emerged as an option.

Jacobs claims that the London side could make a more lucrative offer to Southampton for the 20-year-old, having previously made a £50 million bid last summer. However, the report also adds that the player is keen on joining the Reds and a move to Anfield is certainly more likely.

Lavia was impressive for a Southampton side that suffered relegation. He joined the club from Manchester City for over £10 million.

The Premier League champions have inserted a buy-back clause worth £40 million that is set to become active from 2024. This could entice the Saints to sell the player in this window to maximise their profits.

Liverpool accelerate pursuit of Lavia as Chelsea eye hijack

