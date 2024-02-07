Chiefs vs 49ers: Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and other Liverpool stars pick winner of Super Bowl 2024 clash

Multiple Liverpool first-team stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate, have given their predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII.

This year's edition of the NFL's finale will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadum in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The Chiefs are looking to defend their title, while the 49ers are contesting their first Super Bowl since 2020, when they lost 31-20 to Kansas City.

Ahead of the game, 13 Liverpool players were asked to pick a winner among the two teams in a video posted on their official Instagram account. Ten of them - Van Dijk, Jota, Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas - picked the Chiefs.

Only Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo suggested that the 49ers would win the game.

In the video, Van Dijk provided a reason for his choice as well, saying:

"Going Patrick Mahomes, haha!"

Alexander-Arnold also indicated that he picked Kansas City due to superstar quarterback Mahomes, saying:

"Chiefs, because the MVP is going to win the game - Mr. Patrick Mahomes."

Mahomes endured one of his weaker campaigns during the 2023 regular season. In 16 games, he threw a career-high 14 interceptions, while recording 27 touchdowns and 4,183 passing yards, his second-lowest totals in both since he became a starter.

However, he has impressed in his three playoff games, recording four touchdowns, zero interceptions and .

Meanwhile, San Francisco will be led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who is only in the second year of his NFL career. Purdy was excellent in the regular season, but has comparatively struggled in two playoff games, recording two touchdowns, an interception and 519 passing yards.

Liverpool will be in action a day before Super Bowl LVIII

Liverpool's squad will have the chance to catch the Super Bowl live on air as they will not be playing on Sunday.

Rather, the Reds will take on Burnley a day earlier in a Premier League contest at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit atop the table, two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The Clarets, meanwhile, are 19th, seven points away from safety.

Liverpool will enter this match on the back of a 3-1 league defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on February 4. Burnley, meanwhile, scored twice after the 70th minute to rescue a 2-2 home draw with Fulham in their last game.