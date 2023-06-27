Chris Gayle copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuu celebration, Yuvraj Singh reacts hilariously 

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration on the Toronto Blue Jays’ home pitch, drawing a hilarious reaction from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

In a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in 2013, then-Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo started his iconic “Siuu” celebration. Over the last decade, he has tweaked it, adding a stunning mid-air pirouette to it before letting out his trademark war cry. Ronaldo famously screamed “Siuu” on stage after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2014.

Ronaldo's celebration has since been recreated by many renowned sportsmen, with Gayle being the latest addition. The legendary power hitter, who's set to take part in the T20 Global Canada League, recently visited the Blue Jays’ home stadium. Gayle ran across the pitch, touching all the bases and performing Ronaldo’s “Siuu” celebration at the end.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter uploaded an Instagram Reel of himself hitting a demo home run, with the following caption:

“Prep for my home run tomorrow 😄😂 siuuuu 🔥 @bluejays”

Yuvraj Singh found the video hilarious and left a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Over the years, quite a few cricketers have paid homage to Cristiano Ronaldo by mimicking his celebration, including India internationals Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj.

When Cristiano Ronaldo detailed origin of his iconic "Siuu" celebration

In a 2019 interview, Cristiano Ronaldo talked about the origin of his legendary “Siuu”, which means an astounding ‘yes!’ in Spanish, celebration. He said that it came spontaneously to him during a pre-season game against Chelsea, and he found it amazing that fans remember him by it.

“We were playing against Chelsea, and I just scored a goal. And I did Siuuu,” said Ronaldo (via Essentially Sports).

“To be honest, it was natural, and, since then, I started to do it. I feel the fans’ support when they see me do the Cristiano Siuuu celebration. I say ‘wow.’ Since then, I have continued like that.”

During his legendary career, the former Manchester United and Juventus ace has become synonymous with iconic celebrations. He gave birth to the “Calma Calma” celebration after scoring the winner in a 2-1 title-deciding win over Barcelona at Camp Nou in April 2012.

Last year at Manchester United, he created the “Nap” celebration after scoring against Everton. It's believed that the 38-year-old made a self-deprecating joke through the celebration, as he's often teased for taking cat naps during the day.

