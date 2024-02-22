Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

Former Chelsea attacker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Liverpool's EFL Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday (February 25).

The Premier League leaders are coming off a 4-1 home win over Luton Town in the league in midweek to go four points clear at the top after 26 games, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also coming off a win of their own in their last game, winning 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the league. They are tenth in the standings, with 35 points from 25 games, 14 behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the EFL Cup final at the weekend, Sutton wrote in his BBC column that the upcoming clash could be tighter than their recent league meeting, which the Reds won 4-1 at Anfield:

"I was at Anfield a few weeks ago, when Liverpool absolutely thrashed Chelsea 4-1. To say it was a demolition does not do it justice. "

"It was billed then as a dress rehearsal for this final and, when I was thinking about it afterwards, I just thought there is no way you would give the Blues any chance whatsoever based on what happened in that game.

Commending the Blues for bouncing back with a creditable league draw at Manchester City while the Reds grappled with injuries, he added:

"But then you see Chelsea hold Manchester City last weekend, when they almost held on at 1-0 and, with better finishing, had the chances to go further in front.

Meanwhile, with Liverpool, there are injury doubts over so many of their forwards, including Mohamed Salah. Is he fit, or not? We don't know. Liverpool were woeful in the first half against Luton on Wednesday, then wonderful after the break. We will have to wait and see which Liverpool turn up, but the same can obviously be said about Chelsea.

Predicting a 2-1 win after extra time for Jurgen Klopp's side, Sutton concluded:

"So, the question is whether I am going to end up being hoodwinked by that display against City, or whether the tide really is about to turn for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"I am not convinced that the latter is the case. As I said at the very start, I was tempted to go with Chelsea ... but I have talked myself out of it."

The Reds are on the quest for an unprecedented quadruple in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge. Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to play spoilsport by winning the first trophy of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

What's next for Liverpool and Chelsea after EFL Cup final?

Liverpool FV

Games keep coming thick and fast for both sides after the EFL Cup final. After their title clash, Klopp's side next take on Southampton at home in the FA Cup fifth round three days later.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will also be in FA Cup action next, taking on Leeds United at home on Wednesday (February 28). Pochettino's side are coming off a 3-1 win at Aston Villa in a fourth-round replay after a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, saw off Norwich City 5-2 at home in the fourth round. Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-0 at Arsenal in their campaign opener last month to commence their cup campaign.