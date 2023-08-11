Chris Sutton makes straightforward prediction for PL encounter between Manchester United and Wolves

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a comfortable win for Manchester United in their first 2023-24 Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, August 14.

Both clubs have had a contrasting summer so far. While Manchester United appear to be strengthening their side under Erik ten Hag, Wolves recently parted ways with manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard leaves the club just nine months after joining and Wolves have now appointed Gary O'Neil as permanent manager. Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Sutton wrote in his column for BBC:

"What has happened at Wolves for Julen Lopetegui to leave when he did? I don't get it. He was unhappy - I understand that - but it was rumbling on for weeks so how did we get to this point, with him going only three days before the Premier League season begins?"

He added:

"If club and manager are not on the same page, why can't they come to an agreement earlier to part ways, and give his replacement a chance? What a mess, basically."

Sutton also spoke about Gary O'Neil's appointment. The Englishman was appointed Bournemouth's manager after Scott Parker's sacking and helped them avoid relegation.

"Gary O'Neil did an unbelievable salvage job at Bournemouth last season, and they played some good football at the end of the campaign, but this is another tough task for him," Sutton wrote.

About their game against Manchester United, Sutton doesn't believe Wolves can get a positive result at Old Trafford on Monday, as he wrote:

"Wolves still have some good players, but they won't be good enough to get anything at Old Trafford, and their issue is still going to be scoring goals."

Sutton also revealed a conversation he had with United legend Peter Schmeichel about the club, writing:

"I asked ex-United keeper Peter Schmeichel what counts as a successful campaign when I was on BBC 5 Live with him this week, because I don't think they can catch City and challenge for the title."

He added:

"Schmeichel is impressed with their new striker, Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund. He's had an astonishing rise so it is a shame that he will miss the start of the season through injury and not get the chance to hit the ground running."

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Wolves

Manchester United' signings this summer transfer window so far

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season, won the Carabao Cup, and reached the FA Cup final. They are now looking to build on that and compete for more trophies this season.

Manchester United have arguably done good business this summer so far. They signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million and striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million.

They have also brought in goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £48 million. The Cameroonian will replace David de Gea, who left as a free agent after 12 years with the club.

Manchester United have also parted ways with the likes of Zidane Iqbal and Anthony Elanga. Fred is also expected to move to Fenerbahce this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).