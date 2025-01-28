Chris Sutton makes surprise PL Top 4 prediction after Manchester City's 3-1 win over Chelsea

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Chelsea will miss out on Premier League's Top 4 this season after their defeat against Manchester City. He backed the Cityzens to make it into third place after a poor start to the season, though.

With almost every club having played 23 games, the race for every position in the Premier League is heating up. Liverpool lead the table, sitting six points above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Surprisingly, Nottingham Forest are third, just three points behind the Gunners.

Manchester City reached the fourth position after beating Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad on Saturday, January 25. Sutton believes the Cityzens will make it into the Top 4 at the end of the season but the Blues won't. He predicted (via Metro):

"Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are one of the stories of the season. I don’t think anybody saw a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth are seventh now in the Premier League, absolutely flying. They’ve got so many injuries, imagine when they get the full team back!"

Bournemouth are seventh in the table, four points behind third-placed Nottingham. Chelsea, meanwhile, are sixth, one point behind Manchester City and Newcastle United (5th).

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca backs Robert Sanchez after his mistake in defeat against Manchester City

The Blues visited the Etihad on Saturday and took the lead in the third minute through Noni Madueke. Josko Gvardiol equalized for Manchester City in the 42nd minute.

With the score level at 1-1, a long ball was played towards Erling Haaland. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez came running out and was stranded in no man's land as Haaland scored in an empty net. Phil Foden completed the scoring in the 87th minute.

After the game, Enzo Maresca was asked if Sanchez could still keep his place in the team and he answered (via Metro):

"For sure, he is completely aware he has to do better He was completely aware after the game, he knows perfectly. In this moment it’s like this. The good thing is he’s the first one who knows he has to do better."

When asked if he still trusts the goalkeeper, Maresca answered:

"We trust Robert, for sure.

But in the same moment, as I said, the first one who is completely aware he’s making a mistake is Robert. So for sure we continue to trust Robert, we trust Robert but now we have one entire week and we see the reaction and then we decide for the next game."

Sanchez has made five errors leading to a goal in the Premier League this season, the most by any player.

