Chris Sutton predicts the result for Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup clash 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Manchester City's clash against Arsenal at the Etihad in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27.

The two Premier League title contenders are set to face each other for the first time this season after their earlier league fixture was postponed. The Gunners are at the top of the league table, five points above City, with a game in hand.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of two big wins over rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Manchester City, meanwhile, beat Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous two games.

Sutton, in his prediction column for the BBC, claimed that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta might not prioritize the FA Cup over the league. He wrote:

"This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February."

He added:

"City boss Pep Guardiola always selects strong teams in the domestic cups, but we don't know how big Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will go, given his side's position at the top of the table.

"The FA Cup clearly won't be Arteta's priority, but his side have got so much momentum at the moment while City are still not at their fluid best."

Sutton eventually backed Manchester City to come out triumphant in a closely fought match, as he wrote:

"I am sure it will be all smiles between the pair of them beforehand, because Arteta was one of Guardiola's assistants at City before taking the Gunners job, but this is going to be a fiercely fought contest - which I think City will edge."

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal vs Manchester City is the game not to miss this season

While the Cityzens have had recent dominance in the fixture, it is expected to be a tough battle this time around.

Arsenal have lost just one game in the Premier League this season and have played some glorious football under Pep Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have been at their brilliant best for most of the season but have shown some chinks in the armor at times.

The two sides will face each other in the English top flight in February and then in April in two games that could decide where the title ends up. However, before that, both sides will look to better the other and progress to the fifth round of the coveted FA Cup.

