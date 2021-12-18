“That’s pretty accurate” – Christian Pulisic names Chelsea star who is clearly faster than him

×
Christian Pulisic names Chelsea star who is clearly faster than him
Modified Dec 18, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Last week’s episode of the Premier League Uncut featured Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic. In the weekly segment, top players are briefly interviewed and asked questions by the fans. Ben Black was the host for this one and he got Pulisic to react to his new Next Generation FIFA card.

Black had asked, "If you and Timo had a race, who would win?" Pulisic answered:

“I never like to doubt myself. I think it would be close [if I raced Werner], but to be honest, Timo is fast. I’d say his higher pace attribute compared to me in FIFA 22, that’s pretty accurate.”
⚡ The Next Generation is here ⚡ Play #FIFA22 by Jan 14 and 🔓 one of these 6 stars 🙌Learn more 👉 x.ea.com/71561 https://t.co/91Kkx1N0s0

The Chelsea forward was delighted to be presented with his new Next Generation card FIFA 22 card. However, his competitive nature kicked in as soon as he glanced at a few of his attribute points that he thought were unfair.

Pulisic casually argued that a few of his numbers could have been a little higher. Later in the video, the American international built his ideal 5-a-side team, combining Chelsea and US players from Premier League history.

Chelsea star focused to prove FIFA 22 wrong

The Chelsea winger was showcased as a promising talent with FIFA 22's Next-Gen card. The 23-year-old earned an overall rating of 83 with the latest iteration. Pulisic admits there are areas in his game where he is confident that he can improve.

Since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic has missed a combined 42 games due to his injuries across two-and-a-half seasons. He has scored for the club on 19 occasions through 83 appearances in all competitions. Without injuries, Pulisic is one of the most exclusive talents in the squad.

Choose your side🔥🆚❄️ #FUT Versus arrives tomorrow in #FIFA22Players face off against themselves with contrasting permanent boosts. Details 👉 x.ea.com/72100 https://t.co/Xs2KLMvr8I

Pulisic maintains a 72 shooting rating on FIFA. Moreover, as someone who can dunk a basketball, he has been rated 79 for his vertical leap. In terms of his defense, the USMNT star has only secured a rating of 38, which he is not happy about. Pulisic said the following about his defensive rating:

“I think I do pretty well defensively. As an attacking player, it’s normal, but it could be higher. Our team, everyone defends very well. That seems a bit low.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
