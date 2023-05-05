Christophe Galtier confirms ‘there will be discussions’ before decision on whether Lionel Messi will play for PSG after suspension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that talks will be held to determine whether Lionel Messi will play for the side following his suspension.

Messi has been hit with a two-week suspension after making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The Argentine icon will miss games against Troyes (May 7) and Ajacco (May 13) as a result.

Galtier was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of PSG's clash with Troyes about Messi's eventual return to the side. The Parisian manager insisted that discussions will be had about the decision. He said (via RMC Sport):

“Leo Messi returning after this suspension? We will see when Leo returns, we will see what will happen, obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the first concerned.”

Lionel Messi visited Saudi Arabia with his family just after playing the full 90 minutes in his side's 3-1 defeat to Lorient on April 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's decision to head to the Middle Eastern country has been met with major backlash at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are believed to have rejected Messi's demand to visit Saudi, thus he went against their wishes. He will not play or train with the club during his suspension and may have played his last game for the French giants.

Reports claim that Galtier actually opposed the club's decision to suspend Messi. He felt that the suspension was disproportionate. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille and five games to go.

Speculation continues to grow over Messi's future as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that he will be leaving at the end of the season. He was in talks to renew his contract with the club which expires in the summer.

However, those talks reached an impasse and he has decided he will not be staying at the Parc des Princes. Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. He had been in fine form before the suspension, scoring 20 goals and contributing 19 assists in 37 games across competitions.

Emmanuel Petit claims PSG's Lionel Messi has nothing left to prove

Petit doesn't think you can control Messi's decisions.

Emmanuel Petit has defended Lionel Messi amid controversy that has ensued off the back of his Saudi visit. PSG ultras were seen hurling abuse about the Argentine outside of the club's headquarters.

The relationship between Lionel Messi and Parisian supporters has become untenable. His decision to depart in the summer has only further caused an uproar.

However, Petit insists that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has nothing left to prove at the back end of his career. He also alluded to the forward's longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"Messi and Ronaldo have lit up football for 20 years. You can't tell these players what to do at the end of their career when they have nothing left to prove."

Lionel Messi appears to have three options once he does depart the Parc des Princes. A return to Barcelona, a move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League or to join David Beckham's Inter Miami MLS franchise are possibilities being touted.

