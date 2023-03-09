Christophe Galtier and Kylian Mbappe address PSG futures after UCL elimination against Bayern Munich

Christophe Galtier and Kylian Mbappe have opened up on their futures at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the team's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Les Parisiens went into the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich with hopes of overturning a one-goal deficit. However, things did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, losing the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Having faced yet another failure in the competition, PSG players have once again come under the spotlight. Jamie Carragher, for example, has already advised Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid as soon as possible.

The France international, though, has said that he is now focused on helping the Parisians win Ligue 1. He refused to be drawn on questions about his future but seemingly left the door open to reevaluating the situation later.

“No, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see," Kylian Mbappe was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano. "At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed”. Kylian Mbappé on elimination that can play on his future: “No, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see”“At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed”. Kylian Mbappé on elimination that can play on his future: “No, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see” 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG“At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed”. https://t.co/Co1Iv1jOsC

PSG's Champions League exit has also led to speculation about manager Galtier's immediate future. The French tactician insisted that he is determined to finish the season with the team, but admitted that a decision regarding his future depends on the club's hierarchy.

“My future? It’s really too early to talk about it," Galtier was quoted as saying by Romano. "It depends on the management and my president. There’s a disappointment. The club had a lot of hopes for this competition. I stay focused on the end of the season."

Galtier has a contract with the Parisians until June 2024, but could soon be on his way out. Zinedine Zidane and Thiago Motta have already been mooted as potential replacements for the Frenchman.

Could Kylian Mbappe leave PSG?

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to leave PSG as a free agent at the end of last season. A transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid appeared to be on the cards for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

However, the forward put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Les Parisiens following a sudden change in plans. He committed his future to the club until the summer of 2025.

That, though, does not mean Mbappe will remain at the Parc des Princes to see out his contract. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid remain interested in acquiring his services should he decide to leave the French giants.

Poll : 0 votes