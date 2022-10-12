Christophe Galtier will exit PSG if Kylian Mbappe and Luis Campos leave: Reports

According to Le Parisien, as reported by Get French Football News, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier will leave the club if superstar forward Kylian Mbappe and sporting director Luis Campos move away.

According to recent reports, Mbappe is keen to leave the French outfit as early as January. This might come as a bit of a surprise to many given the forward just renewed his contract with the Ligue 1 giants over the summer.

He looked poised to leave for Real Madrid at the start of the season as his contract with the Parisians was set to run out. However, the Ligue 1 club offered the player a mega signing bonus and lucrative wages. They also gave the France international the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions.

Mbappe surprisingly stayed put. He got off to a good start to his campaign under new manager Galtier, scoring 11 goals in 12 games across competitions so far this season.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that the 2018 World Cup winner is looking to leave the club.

It is understood that Galtier, who only took charge of the team at the start of the season, will also exit if the French superstar leaves. Here's what the recent report tweeted out by GFFN read:

"Breaking | Le Parisien report that Christophe Galtier would also exit PSG should Kylian Mbappé & Luís Campos leave."

PSG are undefeated under Galtier so far in his time at the club. He has won 11 out of his 14 games in charge of the Parisians, drawing the other three.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacts to Kylian Mbappe's outburst following draw against Stade de Reims

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe seemingly took a shot at Christophe Galtier's coaching philosophies after the Parisians could only manage a goalless draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.

Get French Football News @GFFN Major controversy in France tonight over Kylian Mbappé’s now deleted Instagram story with the hashtag “pivot gang” following PSG’s 0-0 draw with Reims.



Mbappé recently explained his preference for playing alongside a target man, like Giroud, rather than being the centre forward. Major controversy in France tonight over Kylian Mbappé’s now deleted Instagram story with the hashtag “pivot gang” following PSG’s 0-0 draw with Reims.Mbappé recently explained his preference for playing alongside a target man, like Giroud, rather than being the centre forward. https://t.co/ivqk4uwiwt

Christophe Galtier later said that he understands why the superstar attacker was frustrated, as he said (via GFFN):

"You have Kylian’s reaction after his match. It was a reaction in the heat of the moment, after a moment of disappointment. I spoke a lot with Kylian at the start of the season and I was very attentive to his comments when he was playing for France, saying that he felt better in Les Bleus’ attacking set-up.”

Amidst all the drama, Mbappe has been named in the starting XI for PSG's clash against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League today.

