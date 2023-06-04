"City are always the favorites" - Trent Alexander-Arnold rates Manchester City's Treble chances this season

From the bustling grandeur of the Spanish Grand Prix, Liverpool's stalwart right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, shared his take on Manchester City's prospect of clinching the treble this season. In his words,

"I think Man City's always favorites for everything."

This undiluted respect echoes the sentiment that echoes throughout the football world, spotlighting City's breathtaking form this year. Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men stand on the precipice of monumental glory, a heart-stopping treble almost within their grasp. All they need is a single victory, a testament to their indomitable run this season.

A deserved triumph over their arch-nemesis, Manchester United, saw them secure a nail-biting 2-1 win in the FA Cup final. The standout hero of the day, City's stalwart Ilkay Gundogan, scripted a new chapter in the FA Cup final annals, delivering a record-smashing brace.

The enigmatic City captain shocked spectators with the quickest goal ever recorded in FA Cup final history, a breathtaking volley just 12 seconds in. Gundogan's second goal, a crucial strike seven minutes into the second half, secured the victory. The 32-year-old veteran is notably rumoured to be on the verge of leaving City after seven successful years.

Manchester United, harbouring ambitions of scooping both domestic cups for the first time in their history, momentarily levelled the game with a 33rd-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes. Their aim to derail City's mission to mirror their historic 1999 treble fell short. Pep Guardiola's crew weathered a late storm from United to clinch their seventh FA Cup trophy.

But the hunger in Manchester City's ranks is palpable. Their eyes are set on a grander prize, beyond the English shores. The Sky Blues now set their course to Istanbul, where they'll lock horns with Inter Milan next weekend. The coveted crown of European champions is at stake, a trophy they've never won before.

Their mission will be to match Manchester United's legendary 1998-99 treble, which took place under the watchful eyes of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Erling Haaland's fiery ambition: The key to Manchester City's treble dream

The addition of the dynamic Erling Haaland to Manchester City's offensive line-up has added an exciting new dimension to their already potent attack. The Norwegian hotshot was brought in with one specific goal in mind - to help fire Manchester City towards an unprecedented English and European treble.

Haaland's conviction about this is crystal clear, stating plainly to the BBC (via GOAL):

"This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that."

At only 22, Haaland has already set the Premier League ablaze in his debut season after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund. With an astounding tally of 36 goals, he played a pivotal role in helping City retain the Premier League title.

The icing on the cake has been his significant contribution of 12 goals to City's Champions League campaign, propelling them into the final against Inter at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on June 10. Haaland further confessed to BBC Sport:

"It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes