"City must be scared already", "Not at our best but a W is a W" - Twitter reacts as Liverpool defeat Sheffield United 2-0 in PL fixture

Fans online took to X (formerly Twitter) to Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday (December 6).

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to keep a clean sheet against the Blades in Alisson Becker's absence while also scoring twice at Bramall Lane. Caoimhin Kelleher didn't have much to do in goal but he did make an important save early in the first half and recorded three recoveries.

The deadlock was broken by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk after he side-footed the ball into the net on Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner (37'). Mohamed Salah came close to doubling the lead but his right-footed volley was saved by Wes Foderingham in the 56th minute.

After a few more attempts and substitutions, the Reds finally sealed the victory with Dominik Szoboszlai's goal. The Hungarian midfielder side-footed the ball into the net after a pass from Darwin Nunez in the fourth minute of added time.

After the game, fans online reacted to Liverpool's performance against Sheffield, with some claiming that the Reds could realistically challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

"City must be scared already" one user tweeted.

Some believed the performance could have been better but were happy with the three points.

"not at our best but a W is a W. We move", another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

The Reds are currently in the second spot in the Premier League table with 34 points from 15 matches, behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal (36 points). Next up, Liverpool will visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9).

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool stars

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Matip's injury status. The Argentine midfielder will miss the Reds' trip to Crystal Palace due to a knock he suffered against Sheffield United.

On the other hand, Joel Matip has suffered an ACL injury, which could see him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 32-year-old encountered the problem in the first half of Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday (December 3).

Klopp said in the post-match press conference (via Liverpool's official website):

“Alexis had an open wound, we had to stitch it and then we had to do it again and it stiffened up. We hope it will not be too long. Joel has had a scan and has ruptured an ACL which is what I expected. It is very unfortunate.”

Matip's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, after which he could leave as a free agent. As of now, there are no signs that he will sign a new deal. Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, and Ibrahima Konate are the Reds' options at center-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.