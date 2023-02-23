"City players just hate playing with Haaland" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City fail to beat RB Leipzig in 1-1 draw

Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena against RB Leipzig as Erling Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter provided a mixed reaction to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.
Despite Kevin De Bruyne's absence, City managed to take the lead in the 27th minute of the match. Riyadh Mahrez provided a swift finish to score the opener for the visitors.
The Algerian has now scored 16 goals in the UEFA Champions League for City, more than any other player at the club. He has scored 20 goals in total in the competition.
2022 FIFA World Cup star Josko Gvardiol, however, restored parity with his 70th-minute strike. The towering central defender put his aerial prowess on display with his strike. The Croat outjumped Ruben Dias to head past Ederson.
Despite having the majority of the ball (62% possession), City failed to find a winner. Erling Haaland was kept well at bay by Josko Gvardiol.
What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?
While Manchester City didn't get the desired result against RB Leipzig, they don't have time to moan over it.
The Cityzens will be back in action on February 25 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. Haaland is the current leading goalscorer in the league with 26 strikes to his name.
Pep Guardiola's team are currently engaged in a hotly contested Premier League title race against Arsenal.
They trail Arteta's side by two points, having played one game more. Hence, a positive result against Bournemouth is a must if they are to retain their status as English champions.
As for the return leg, the two sides will meet at the Etihad on March 14. Considering the tie is currently at a stalemate, fans can expect yet another closely contested game in the second-leg. Despite their domestic dominance, Guardiola's team have found it hard to get going in the UEFA Champions League.
With the team at their disposal, City are expected to beat RB Leipzig. Whether they can live up to the expectations remains to be seen.