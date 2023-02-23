"City players just hate playing with Haaland" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City fail to beat RB Leipzig in 1-1 draw

Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena against RB Leipzig as Erling Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter provided a mixed reaction to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

Despite Kevin De Bruyne's absence, City managed to take the lead in the 27th minute of the match. Riyadh Mahrez provided a swift finish to score the opener for the visitors.

The Algerian has now scored 16 goals in the UEFA Champions League for City, more than any other player at the club. He has scored 20 goals in total in the competition.

2022 FIFA World Cup star Josko Gvardiol, however, restored parity with his 70th-minute strike. The towering central defender put his aerial prowess on display with his strike. The Croat outjumped Ruben Dias to head past Ederson.

Despite having the majority of the ball (62% possession), City failed to find a winner. Erling Haaland was kept well at bay by Josko Gvardiol.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester City and RB Leipzig played their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at the Red Bull arena:

𝓶 @chewbaccant starting to think the city players just hate playing with haaland lmao starting to think the city players just hate playing with haaland lmao

GOAL @goal Riyad Mahrez is so clutch Riyad Mahrez is so clutch 💙 https://t.co/3nmzPdEIYT

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Riyad Mahrez the most underrated signing Pep Guardiola has made at Man City? 🤔 Is Riyad Mahrez the most underrated signing Pep Guardiola has made at Man City? 🤔 https://t.co/bfHs6Pxot5

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Lethal finish. Riyad Mahrez has now scored 20 Champions League goals and 16 Champions League goals for Manchester City. No current Manchester City player has more for the club.Lethal finish. Riyad Mahrez has now scored 20 Champions League goals and 16 Champions League goals for Manchester City. No current Manchester City player has more for the club. Lethal finish. 💫 https://t.co/OjTnKNOnAI

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Riyad Mahrez becomes the 5th African player to score 20 UCL goals along with Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Samuel Eto'o (30), and Sadio Mané (27) Riyad Mahrez becomes the 5th African player to score 20 UCL goals along with Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Samuel Eto'o (30), and Sadio Mané (27) 🌍 https://t.co/uAgPKonGeD

Courage @CourageFCB City playing 3-2-2-3



Rodri - Bernardo as the Double Pivot

Gundogan - Mahrez as the High Interiors

Walker as the Hybrid RWB/RW City playing 3-2-2-3Rodri - Bernardo as the Double PivotGundogan - Mahrez as the High InteriorsWalker as the Hybrid RWB/RW https://t.co/cz6l4epjVJ

LiveScore @livescore That was 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 from Mahrez That was 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 from Mahrez 💥 https://t.co/Q7VOIv2VbE

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Mohamed Salah

◉ Riyad Mahrez



They love Only two players have scored 10+ goals for English sides in the Champions League since the start of last season:◎ Mohamed Salah◉ Riyad MahrezThey love #UCL nights. Only two players have scored 10+ goals for English sides in the Champions League since the start of last season:◎ Mohamed Salah ◉ Riyad Mahrez They love #UCL nights. 😍 https://t.co/clMtd9cTCd

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



3 appearances

3 goals

1 win

1 loss

…



Clinical. Riyad Mahrez has scored in every game he has played against RB Leipzig:3 appearances3 goals1 win1 lossClinical. Riyad Mahrez has scored in every game he has played against RB Leipzig:👕 3 appearances⚽ 3 goals✅ 1 win❌ 1 loss⏳…Clinical. 🎯 https://t.co/R0AJxPdWwY

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Riyad Mahrez is the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals, after Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mané (27). Greats. 20 - Riyad Mahrez is the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals, after Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mané (27). Greats. https://t.co/f9mwFxkemE

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ I’m almost certain that if Manchester City are to ever win the UEFA Champions League, it will be Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner. He’s a different animal is this competition. I’m almost certain that if Manchester City are to ever win the UEFA Champions League, it will be Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner. He’s a different animal is this competition.

90min @90min_Football Riyad Mahrez is now part of an elite list - he is just the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals! Riyad Mahrez is now part of an elite list - he is just the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals! 👏 https://t.co/RvddvXxElj

𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚍 𝙰𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛 @walidacherchour Mahrez dès que City arrive en phase éliminatoire de Ligue des Champions. Mahrez dès que City arrive en phase éliminatoire de Ligue des Champions. https://t.co/3PfP0Hxnt3

B/R Football @brfootball



Didier Drogba (44)

Mo Salah (44)

Samuel Eto’o (30)

Sadio Mané (27)

Riyad Mahrez (20) African players with 20 or more Champions League goals:Didier Drogba (44)Mo Salah (44)Samuel Eto’o (30)Sadio Mané (27)Riyad Mahrez (20) African players with 20 or more Champions League goals:▪️ Didier Drogba (44)▪️ Mo Salah (44)▪️ Samuel Eto’o (30)▪️ Sadio Mané (27)▪️ Riyad Mahrez (20) https://t.co/mB6DE5HgGq

𝙺𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚜𝚘⁶𓅓 @Keletsoxsniper I don’t get this,

We

pass pass

pass pass

pass pass

pass pass



Then eventually open up the defence.

Instead of playing the final pass



We play back another pass inside

Mahrez did it

Gundo did it

Bernardo did it

Grealish did it

Rodri did it



So what is the point? I don’t get this, Wepass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass Then eventually open up the defence.Instead of playing the final pass We play back another pass inside Mahrez did itGundo did it Bernardo did it Grealish did it Rodri did it So what is the point?

GOAL @goal Josko Gvardiol's ceiling is so high Josko Gvardiol's ceiling is so high 👏 https://t.co/lNDKwZJEan

ESPN FC @ESPNFC GVARDIOL SKIES OVER DIAS TO BRING LEIPZIG LEVEL AGAINST CITY GVARDIOL SKIES OVER DIAS TO BRING LEIPZIG LEVEL AGAINST CITY 😱 https://t.co/OSnPRTnJKW

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Gvardiol is better than every Real Madrid defender, past and present. Gvardiol is better than every Real Madrid defender, past and present. https://t.co/MUT15ElnMQ

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Vivell copped us Badiashile instead of Gvardiol Vivell copped us Badiashile instead of Gvardiol https://t.co/m8IwU7GGRO

LiveScore @livescore

Scoring the equaliser



Joško Gvardiol is the 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 Containing HaalandScoring the equaliserJoško Gvardiol is the 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 Containing Haaland ✅Scoring the equaliser ✅Joško Gvardiol is the 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 😍 https://t.co/9hOBPlFCJq

ِ @MbappeStyx Gvardiol equalizes against Manchester City with an amazing header. What a talent. Never forget when Messi showed him who the boss is. Gvardiol equalizes against Manchester City with an amazing header. What a talent. Never forget when Messi showed him who the boss is. https://t.co/KR4c14DZZI

90min @90min_Football No one was beating Gvardiol to the header here! No one was beating Gvardiol to the header here! 💪 https://t.co/dO3kXsNi9U

ab @abdouIaye1 Bernardo Silva in big games Bernardo Silva in big games https://t.co/tPKBGggSns

What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?

While Manchester City didn't get the desired result against RB Leipzig, they don't have time to moan over it.

The Cityzens will be back in action on February 25 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. Haaland is the current leading goalscorer in the league with 26 strikes to his name.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently engaged in a hotly contested Premier League title race against Arsenal.

They trail Arteta's side by two points, having played one game more. Hence, a positive result against Bournemouth is a must if they are to retain their status as English champions.

As for the return leg, the two sides will meet at the Etihad on March 14. Considering the tie is currently at a stalemate, fans can expect yet another closely contested game in the second-leg. Despite their domestic dominance, Guardiola's team have found it hard to get going in the UEFA Champions League.

With the team at their disposal, City are expected to beat RB Leipzig. Whether they can live up to the expectations remains to be seen.

