"City players just hate playing with Haaland" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City fail to beat RB Leipzig in 1-1 draw

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 23, 2023 03:57 IST
Manchester City were held as Haaland didn't score

Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena against RB Leipzig as Erling Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter provided a mixed reaction to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

Despite Kevin De Bruyne's absence, City managed to take the lead in the 27th minute of the match. Riyadh Mahrez provided a swift finish to score the opener for the visitors.

The Algerian has now scored 16 goals in the UEFA Champions League for City, more than any other player at the club. He has scored 20 goals in total in the competition.

2022 FIFA World Cup star Josko Gvardiol, however, restored parity with his 70th-minute strike. The towering central defender put his aerial prowess on display with his strike. The Croat outjumped Ruben Dias to head past Ederson.

Despite having the majority of the ball (62% possession), City failed to find a winner. Erling Haaland was kept well at bay by Josko Gvardiol.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester City and RB Leipzig played their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at the Red Bull arena:

starting to think the city players just hate playing with haaland lmao
Riyad Mahrez is so clutch 💙 https://t.co/3nmzPdEIYT
20 #UCL goals for Riyad Mahrez! ✨ https://t.co/EAbmubzH2n
Is Riyad Mahrez the most underrated signing Pep Guardiola has made at Man City? 🤔 https://t.co/bfHs6Pxot5
Riyad Mahrez has now scored 20 Champions League goals and 16 Champions League goals for Manchester City. No current Manchester City player has more for the club. Lethal finish. 💫 https://t.co/OjTnKNOnAI
Riyad Mahrez becomes the 5th African player to score 20 UCL goals along with Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Samuel Eto'o (30), and Sadio Mané (27) 🌍 https://t.co/uAgPKonGeD
1-0 Manchester City.MAHREZ OPENS THE SCORE!!! https://t.co/y6cK1tzQMs
City playing 3-2-2-3Rodri - Bernardo as the Double PivotGundogan - Mahrez as the High InteriorsWalker as the Hybrid RWB/RW https://t.co/cz6l4epjVJ
That was 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 from Mahrez 💥 https://t.co/Q7VOIv2VbE
Only two players have scored 10+ goals for English sides in the Champions League since the start of last season:◎ Mohamed Salah ◉ Riyad Mahrez They love #UCL nights. 😍 https://t.co/clMtd9cTCd
Riyad Mahrez has scored in every game he has played against RB Leipzig:👕 3 appearances⚽ 3 goals✅ 1 win❌ 1 loss⏳…Clinical. 🎯 https://t.co/R0AJxPdWwY
20 - Riyad Mahrez is the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals, after Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mané (27). Greats. https://t.co/f9mwFxkemE
I’m almost certain that if Manchester City are to ever win the UEFA Champions League, it will be Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner. He’s a different animal is this competition.
Riyad Mahrez is now part of an elite list - he is just the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals! 👏 https://t.co/RvddvXxElj
Mahrez dès que City arrive en phase éliminatoire de Ligue des Champions. https://t.co/3PfP0Hxnt3
African players with 20 or more Champions League goals:▪️ Didier Drogba (44)▪️ Mo Salah (44)▪️ Samuel Eto’o (30)▪️ Sadio Mané (27)▪️ Riyad Mahrez (20) https://t.co/mB6DE5HgGq
I don’t get this, Wepass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass Then eventually open up the defence.Instead of playing the final pass We play back another pass inside Mahrez did itGundo did it Bernardo did it Grealish did it Rodri did it So what is the point?
Josko Gvardiol's ceiling is so high 👏 https://t.co/lNDKwZJEan
GVARDIOL SKIES OVER DIAS TO BRING LEIPZIG LEVEL AGAINST CITY 😱 https://t.co/OSnPRTnJKW
Gvardiol is better than every Real Madrid defender, past and present. https://t.co/MUT15ElnMQ
Gvardiol = special talent 👏#UCL https://t.co/ElNTNgGD1g
Vivell copped us Badiashile instead of Gvardiol https://t.co/m8IwU7GGRO
Containing Haaland ✅Scoring the equaliser ✅Joško Gvardiol is the 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 😍 https://t.co/9hOBPlFCJq
Gvardiol https://t.co/wt5HY14z4D
Gvardiol on Dias https://t.co/qN7DR4FEDX
Joško Gvardiol got 𝐮𝐩 ✈️ https://t.co/0zUxyHoM5v
Gvardiol equalizes against Manchester City with an amazing header. What a talent. Never forget when Messi showed him who the boss is. https://t.co/KR4c14DZZI
Gvardiol properly bitched Dias 😭 https://t.co/jHPRvEj52z
Gvardiol to Ruben Dias https://t.co/NLCbHoZ8Qq
No one was beating Gvardiol to the header here! 💪 https://t.co/dO3kXsNi9U
Joško Gvardiol stuns #MCFC. Leipzig level.🇭🇷 https://t.co/ncIfFeftED
Gvardiol on Ruben Dias https://t.co/83aZ1bMp53
Bernardo Silva in big games https://t.co/tPKBGggSns
@City_Xtra We’re not winning anything this year. https://t.co/KiucqEHjvE
@City_Xtra No subs FC https://t.co/6XuXhv3ye5

What's next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland?

While Manchester City didn't get the desired result against RB Leipzig, they don't have time to moan over it.

The Cityzens will be back in action on February 25 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. Haaland is the current leading goalscorer in the league with 26 strikes to his name.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently engaged in a hotly contested Premier League title race against Arsenal.

They trail Arteta's side by two points, having played one game more. Hence, a positive result against Bournemouth is a must if they are to retain their status as English champions.

As for the return leg, the two sides will meet at the Etihad on March 14. Considering the tie is currently at a stalemate, fans can expect yet another closely contested game in the second-leg. Despite their domestic dominance, Guardiola's team have found it hard to get going in the UEFA Champions League.

With the team at their disposal, City are expected to beat RB Leipzig. Whether they can live up to the expectations remains to be seen.

