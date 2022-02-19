“City have a secret weapon” – Paul Merson names player who can help Manchester City win Champions League this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has named Joao Cancelo as the player who could help Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League this season.

City are running away with the Premier League title, currently ahead of second-placed Liverpool by nine points, albeit having played a game more. They could add to that by winning their maiden Champions League title.

They have almost booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition after thrashing Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie in midweek.

Despite City romping towards their fourth Premier League in five years, Merson believes their season could be deemed a failure if they do not win the Champions League. In his Daily Star column, he said:

"I think their season almost becomes a flop if they don't win the Champions League now."

One City player who has impressed this season is Cancelo, and Merson believes he could be key to their Champions League hopes. Merson said:

"City have a secret weapon, for me. Their danger man is Joao Cancelo. The way they play him and open him up into positions; he's unmarkable. He can't be picked up."

Chris @FutbolDeAmour Joao Cancelo - Talking to the Moon



Joao Cancelo - Talking to the Moon https://t.co/OATruKrDYs

Merson continued:

"That's the problem they cause teams. He plays full-back, but ends up on the edge of the box behind the forward. He could be the key to them going all the way in Europe."

Would Manchester City's season be considered a flop if they don't win the Champions League?

Guardiola's Manchester City fell at the final hurdle in the Champions League last season.

Merson's observation that City's season could be deemed a failure if they don't win the Champions League is an interesting one.

Pep Guardiola's side were in a similar position last season. They beat Manchester United to romp to the Premier League title. City also made their first Champions League final.

They were favourites to lift the trophy at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, only for Chelsea to douse Guardiola and co.'s hopes.

EPL Bible @EPLBible Manchester City are the fastest team ever to score 200 goals in the Champions League. Manchester City are the fastest team ever to score 200 goals in the Champions League. https://t.co/FWg10z1sHS

That has been the norm over the years, with Manchester City coming close to winning the competition. Making the final last season was an improvement, and the Cityzens would want to go a step further this year.

That experience should stand them in good stead as they look to become the newest winners of the continental competition. Should they fail to do so, questions will be asked about Guardiola's ability to deliver the title City seem to covet the most.

Nevertheless, Manchester City's season is unlikely to be considered a failure if they win the Premier League and also the FA Cup.

