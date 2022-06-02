"Classiest footballer alive", "Most humble man ever" - Manchester United fans pay tribute as Juan Mata announces exit from club 

After eight eventful years at Manchester United, Juan Mata will leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer.

On Thursday (June 2), the Red Devils confirmed the news through their official Twitter handle. Having received confirmation about Mata’s departure, the club’s supporters have flooded United’s announcement with heartwarming messages, showering the Spaniard with love and respect.

Between 2014 and 2022, Mata made a total of 285 appearances across competitions, scoring 51 times and providing 47 assists. He won a total of four trophies during his stay at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old helped United win the 2016 FA Cup, the 2016-17 Europa League, the 2016-17 League Cup, and the FA Community Shield in 2017. Mata has not played much in recent seasons, but he never complained about his lack of game time. He simply kept his head down and made himself available whenever called upon.

His humility allowed him to create a strong relationship with the fans, which shone through following the announcement of his departure.

Thousands of fans replied to Manchester United’s announcement tweet, wishing the “most humble man ever” all the luck for his future endeavors.

Here’s how the fans paid tribute to one of their favorite players:

Juan Mata leaves heart touching message for Manchester United fans

Following Manchester United’s announcement about the player’s departure, the club released a video of Mata saying a few things to the fans. In his video, Mata thanked the fans for their support, especially during “difficult times” and wished them the best for the future.

Watch the video below:

Mata, 34, joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a €44.73 million deal in the 2014 winter transfer window. Already a revered midfielder in the English top flight, Mata did not waste any time settling down at Old Trafford.

The January signing featured in 15 Premier League games in his first season at United, recording six goals and five assists. In his first full season (2014-15), Mata bagged 10 goals and four assists across competitions.

Mata’s best-ever campaign at United, both personally and collectively, came in the 2016-17 season. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists across competitions, winning the Europa League and the League Cup.

