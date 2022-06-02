Manchester City interested in signing 26-year-old Manchester United target to replace Fernandinho - Reports 

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly (via UtdDistrict) interested in signing Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window.

Following a disappointing campaign, Manchester United will look to improve upon their performances next season. The Red Devils have already brought in Erik ten Hag as their manager and are set to give him control of the transfer activities.

As per The Express, the Dutchman has prioritized signing a centre-back, a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, and a striker in his first transfer window.

Leeds United defensive midfielder Phillips is believed to be a person of interest for Ten Hag’s Red Devils. Unfortunately, they might not be the only Manchester team keeping a close eye on the Englishman.

As per Sam Lee (via UtdDistrict), Manchester City have set their sights on Phillips and hope to bring him in to replace Fernandinho. The Brazilian holding midfielder, who has been an integral member of City since 2013, is set to leave the club as a free agent on June 30, 2022.

Leeds United graduate Phillips is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt and will see his contract run out in June 2024. He featured in 23 games for the Whites across competitions in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal and an assist.

Calvin Phillips could pick Manchester City over Manchester United for two big reasons

Phillips, 26, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He is an excellent passer, shields the defense rather well, and also likes to score goals when an opportunity presents itself.

Manchester United could surely use a player of his profile, especially with Nemanja Matic leaving the club a season early. However, convincing Phillips might not be a straightforward affair, especially with them missing out on a top-four finish.

Manchester City, on the other hand, can not only promise him Champions League football but also a realistic chance of winning one at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Additionally, Manchester City do not have as fierce a rivalry with Leeds United as Manchester United do, which could also play a part in Phillips’ final decision.

