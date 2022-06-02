"This is rather good news" - Eden Hazard reacts to Kylian Mbappe's snub, says competition for places at Real Madrid would have become "even tougher"

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has confessed to feeling relieved following Kylian Mbappe’s botched transfer to the Spanish capital. The Belgian admitted that the competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu would have become even tougher with the Frenchman’s arrival.

Mbappe was expected to move to Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (June 2022). Instead of running down his contract and joining Los Blancos for free, Mbappe signed a three-year extension with PSG, pouring cold water on Madrid’s hopes.

"Mbappé will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, this should not affect our plans. We have to respect his decision". Florentino Pérez on explaining what happened with Kylian Mbappé: "Let's see, but for sure not today. Mbappé story is over now", he told @carrusel "Mbappé will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, this should not affect our plans. We have to respect his decision". Florentino Pérez on explaining what happened with Kylian Mbappé: "Let's see, but for sure not today. Mbappé story is over now", he told @carrusel. ⚪️ #RealMadrid "Mbappé will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, this should not affect our plans. We have to respect his decision".

While the Madridistas have been left disappointed with his last-moment turnaround, Hazard cannot help but take Mbappe’s failed transfer positively. The Belgian remains determined to prove his worth at Real Madrid and believes his goal would have been jeopardized with the 23-year-old’s arrival.

In a press conference with Belgium, Hazard said (via Le10Sport):

“This is rather good news. Competition for places is already tough at Real, but with Kylian Mbappé, they would have become even more tough. Now I have to show the coach that I'm ready, that I can play. But since my operation, I feel better. Nothing will change in my way of approaching things. All my successes are also due to the way I approached them.”

Hazard has only featured in 66 games across competitions for Real Madrid since his big-money (€100 million) move from Chelsea in 2019, recording six goals and 10 assists.

Eden Hazard could have a hard time getting his preferred position at Real Madrid next season

Since signing Hazard from Chelsea three years ago, Los Blancos have not had the privilege of seeing him at his unstoppable best. The Belgium international remains confident of turning it around next season, but we believe it’ll be an uphill climb for him, especially with Vinicius Junior firing on all cylinders.

When Hazard moved to Madrid, Vinicius was still only finding his feet. The Brazilian had dribbling skills but was not dependable inside the box. But Vinicius proved to be a different beast altogether in the 2021-22 season.

He ended the campaign with 22 goals and 20 assists across competitions, including scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool. The Brazil international is simply undroppable at this point, meaning Hazard might struggle to get his preferred left-wing position.

Hazard might have to resort to playing as an attacking midfielder or try to prove himself as a right-winger. Either way, the 31-year-old could be in for quite a challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

