Barcelona manager Xavi has shortlisted 6 transfer targets for the summer - Reports 

Barcelona boss Xavi reportedly (via Mundo Deportivo) has six players on his shortlist for the summer. Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicueta are the six names that interest the Spaniard.

The Blaugrana ended the 2021-22 campaign without a trophy. They crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage and were knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey round of 16. They also finished second in La Liga, a whopping 15 points behind champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona are eager to improve upon their performances next season and are preparing to do so with a major squad overhaul. By selling a 49.9% stake in Barca Licensing & Merchandise (BLM) and up to 25% of the television rights, the club would have enough funds to revitalize their squad.

The money is set to be used to pay debts, renew contracts, register players, and complete new signings. The Catalonian outfit have already signed free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. Once the sales are finalized, the players would be registered and presented at Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de Jong

Frenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL football

Price tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push again

Xavi trusts him, depends on Barça



More on FdJ deal:



#MUFC #FCB Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de JongFrenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL footballPrice tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push againXavi trusts him, depends on BarçaMore on FdJ deal: m.youtube.com/watch?v=9YhU5x… ▫️ Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de Jong▫️ Frenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL football▫️ Price tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push again▫️ Xavi trusts him, depends on Barça🔴📲 More on FdJ deal: m.youtube.com/watch?v=9YhU5x… #MUFC #FCB https://t.co/rsvsvsUpDX

Apart from the duo, there are six names that have drawn Xavi’s interest, with the first two being Chelsea fullback duo Cezar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Both players have just over a year remaining on their contracts and should not force Barca to break the bank.

Barcelona also want to bring in another centre-back in the summer, alongside Andreas Christensen. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is their preferred choice, for whom they are set to offer a “mixed offer” of money and players. Out of favor right-back, Sergino Dest could be a part of Kounde’s deal. The club could go after Kalidou Koulibaly if they miss out on the Sevilla defender.

In midfield, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva could come in midfield if Frenkie de Jong leaves the club in the summer. Xavi rates the Portuguese highly and believes he could fill in for the Dutchman if he departs.

Last but not least, there is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old, who is supposedly Xavi’s “great wish,” has already stated that he will not extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona could also go for Leeds United’s Raphinha if they fail to renew Ousmane Dembele, who will be out of contract at the end of June. The Catalans, however, have been left discouraged by the Whites’ asking price (not under €55million) for the winger.

Barcelona prioritize Gavi’s contract renewal in the summer

In addition to signing and registering new players, Barcelona are set to extend Gavi’s contract in the summer. The youngster happens to be one of the club’s most prized possessions and has just over a year remaining on his contract.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “Gavi is 17. He has a great present and future in Barcelona. I think the club's offer within our salary levels is more than acceptable. 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “Gavi is 17. He has a great present and future in Barcelona. I think the club's offer within our salary levels is more than acceptable. https://t.co/J9Odc1YsME

As per Mundo Deportivo’s report, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the situation, making the renewal a priority for Barca. Gavi, who is valued at €60million (by Transfermarkt), featured in 47 games for the club in the 2021-22 season, recording two goals and six assists across competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far