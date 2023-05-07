“Classless to the end” - Gary Neville goes on astonishing rant after Manchester United’s loss to West Ham

Gary Neville has had a go at the Glazer family after Manchester United's 1-0 league loss against West Ham United on Sunday (May 7).

The visitors were given a run for their money by David Moyes' team, who had two goals ruled out and were denied a penalty for handball in the first half. After the full-time whistle at the London Stadium, Neville did not hold back on Twitter.

The former Manchester United right-back believes the club isn't functioning properly due to the uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation. He wrote:

"United so poor in this game. ETH seeing more of the players in these situations is a positive. Allows him to sort out who he wants on the bus. The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass???

He added:

"It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget their is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!"

The Glazers - Avram and Joel - have been the club's owners since 2005. Manchester United have won every trophy on offer during their tenure, but fans haven't been pleased with how the Glazers have been running the club.

As per GOAL in March, the Red Devils are believed to be £535 million in debt. Reports emerged in November 2022 that the club was put up for sale but there has still been no change in ownership.

Billionaire petrochemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be leading the race to become the club's new owner. As per Sky Sports, he has submitted a £5 billion bid which includes the provision of a full buyout in 2026.

Manchester United allow Liverpool a way back into top-four race

Manchester United had a 12-point lead over Liverpool after both teams were done with 25 league games this season.

That gap has now been shaved down to one, although the Red Devils still have a game in hand. The loss against West Ham United means Manchester United remain fourth in the table with 63 points from 34 games.

Newcastle United also lost their game earlier in the day after Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory at St. James' Park. The Magpies are third in the table with 65 points to their name. Liverpool's six-game winning run would worry both teams.

The Reds' 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday (May 6) saw them reach 62 points from 35 matches. Their top-four fate, however, is still not in their hands, something which Jurgen Klopp is well aware of.

