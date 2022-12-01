“Clear of all the Croatian players combined” – Fans left stunned by ‘insane’ display from sensational Croatia star in FIFA World Cup draw with Belgium

Fans are lauding Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol for his stunning display in the side's 0-0 draw with Belgium at the FIFA World Cup on 1 December.

Vatreni secured qualification to the last 16 with an enthralling draw against the Red Devils, who exit the FIFA World Cup.

There's a reason Chelsea manager Graham Potter has reportedly earmarked Gvardiol as the first signing of his tenure, as he was immovable at the back for Zlatko Dalic's side throughout.

The RB Leipzig centre-back made nine clearances, two tackles, and won three of his four ground duals.

He pulled off an incredible last-ditch tackle to deny Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku a winner in the 90+2nd minute as he stretched his leg to divert the ball away.

It was a monster of a performance from the Croatian, who was instrumental in helping his side reach the last 16.

Gvardiol was even an attacking threat for Vatreni, constantly in the thick of the game and showing maturity beyond his mere age of 20.

Belgium could have won the game on several occasions during the second half, but Lukaku's disappointing performance saw him spurn four glaring chances.

Croatia will now face the winner of Group E, which could be Spain, Costa Rica, or Japan.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Gvardiol's excellent outing as Dalic's men progressed to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup:

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Joško Gvardiol is a Rolls-Royce of a defender. 20 years old and the best player on the pitch in a match that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modrić...sensational center back. Joško Gvardiol is a Rolls-Royce of a defender. 20 years old and the best player on the pitch in a match that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modrić...sensational center back. https://t.co/D014Mcvdm4

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Joško Gvardiol, I'm sorry I wasn't familiar with your game.



What a player, and he's just 20 years old... 🤯 Joško Gvardiol, I'm sorry I wasn't familiar with your game.What a player, and he's just 20 years old... 🤯 https://t.co/dUPABlEXDI

ameya @ameyaelnino 🃏🇸🇦 @LosBlancoEhsan Luka Modric named MOTM against Belgium. Luka Modric named MOTM against Belgium. https://t.co/rse1mkGO5z They just give him the MOTM most of the times because he's been portrayed as a good guy by the media. Gvardiol was clear of all the Croatian players combined tonight 🥱 twitter.com/LosBlancoEhsan… They just give him the MOTM most of the times because he's been portrayed as a good guy by the media. Gvardiol was clear of all the Croatian players combined tonight 🥱 twitter.com/LosBlancoEhsan…

Nubaid Haroon @RamboFYI Gvardiol that tackle alone is good enough to WIN the World Cup let alone get you through to the round of 16 - no wonder half of Europe want him! Gvardiol that tackle alone is good enough to WIN the World Cup let alone get you through to the round of 16 - no wonder half of Europe want him!

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson



What an INSANE talent. Gvardiol is absolutely ridiculous. How is this guy 20-year-old.What an INSANE talent. Gvardiol is absolutely ridiculous. How is this guy 20-year-old. What an INSANE talent. 😳

TC @totalcristiano Whoever gets Gvardiol is blessed for over a decade. He’s so special. Whoever gets Gvardiol is blessed for over a decade. He’s so special.

Dami @TheChelseaWay Gvardiol with an absolute clinic. This is an all-time best performance from a CB. Amazing. Gvardiol with an absolute clinic. This is an all-time best performance from a CB. Amazing.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Gvardiol is WORLD CLASS at the age of 20. Oh my word what a defender man. Gvardiol is WORLD CLASS at the age of 20. Oh my word what a defender man.

Belgium's pre-match huddle is in vain as they exit the FIFA World Cup after drawing with Croatia

A sad end for the Belgians

All the pre-match talk ahead of Belgium's clash with Croatia surrounded rumors of in-fighting in the Belgian camp.

Reports claim that Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Jan Vertonghen were involved in a bust-up.

Red Devils players moved to rubbish claims of unrest in the squad and came together before kick-off against Croatia to show their solidarity.

Roberto Martinez's men joined each other arm-in-arm in a huddle in front of the media who had reported on the apparent bust-up.

The team spirit that the Belgians were trying to conjure up was in vain, as the side lacked the quality to defeat Vatreni.

It is the first time Belgium have failed to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup since 1998.

They have scored just one goal throughout the tournament, the second lowest amount they have managed in all World Cup and the European Championship competitions they have participated in.

It is a campaign to forget for the Red Devils, whose golden generation bow out in disarray.

