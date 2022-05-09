"Clear option for him" - Bixente Lizarazu comments on the future of PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu has backed Kylian Mbappe to snub Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in favor of a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

With Mbappe’s contract running out in June, Los Blancos remain the front runners to snap up the would-be free agent. The Parisians, on the other hand, are not prepared to throw in the towel and are still trying to keep him at the club.

As per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to make fresh contact with the 23-year-old’s entourage this week. PSG, meanwhile, proposed a new offer a few days back, which remains on the table.

While Mbappe weighs the pros and cons of the two options, Lizarazu has given his compatriot a couple of reasons why he should choose Madrid. Speaking to Diario AS, the 52-year-old said:

“Real Madrid seems the clear option for him. The culture they have in the Champions League and the electricity of the Santiago Bernabeu. The team is also perfect. The link up with Benzema would be great.”

The former Bayern Munich left-back added that Mbappe is still waiting to hear from the PSG camp. The Frenchman explained:

“If he’s taking so long to make up his mind, it’s because he’s waiting for a response from PSG.”

Mbappe has emerged as the top scorer and assist provider in Ligue 1 this season. The 23-year-old has 24 goals and 15 assists to his name in 32 league matches.

Both Real Madrid and PSG drop points on Sunday

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have already been crowned champions of their respective leagues. So technically, they have nothing to play for at the moment. In many ways, the lack of urgency and desperation shone through in their league performances on Sunday (8 May).

Los Blancos traveled to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their derby with Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti rested his best player Karim Benzema for the match, which took a heavy toll on Madrid’s attack.

Without their leading scorer, the Whites succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the winner from the penalty spot.

Diego Simeone's side break the streak. Atlético Madrid have beaten Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano for the very first time.Diego Simeone's side break the streak. Atlético Madrid have beaten Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano for the very first time. Diego Simeone's side break the streak. 💪 https://t.co/d2bhSCNFo5

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, registered their third-consecutive stalemate with a 2-2 draw with Troyes at the Parc des Princes. The 10-time Ligue 1 champions were cruising midway through the first half, with them being 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Marquinhos and Neymar.

However, Nuno Mendes’ sloppy back pass and Presnel Kimpembe’s foul on Renaud Ripart allowed Ike Ugbo and Florian Tardieu (penalty), respectively, to restore parity.

Much to the disappointment of Paris fans, Lionel Messi once again failed to score, hitting the woodwork twice.

