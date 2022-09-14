"Clear of Xavi and Iniesta" "He's the GOAT midfielder" - Real Madrid fans wowed by Luka Modric as he breaks 37-year-old record with start against RB Leipzig 

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is set to break a remarkable record in the Champions League this evening (September 14) as his team host RB Leipzig.

The 37-year-old will become the oldest Los Blancos star to play in the European Cup for the 14-time champions since Ferenc Puskas played in 1965.

Modric has played a crucial role in Real Madrid's recent history. The game against Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu will be his 101st in European competition for the club.

The playmaker has won the competition five times and scored in last week's 3-0 win over Celtic in the opening game of their Champions League defense.

Ahead of the clash with the Bundesliga side, Carlo Ancelotti named four changes from the side that won in Glasgow last week. Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez come in at centre-back, while Eduardo Camavinga replaces Modric's legendary midfield partner Toni Kroos.

Karim Benzema limped off at Celtic Park last week, meaning Rodrygo will start at centre-forward, despite Eden Hazard impressing during their previous two games.

However, most of the attention from fans online before the game was focused on Modric, who seems to only be getting better with age. Considering some of the icons that have played for Real Madrid, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's accomplishments are quite extraordinary.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Junior behaviour following weeeknd incidents

Vinicius has become a key part of Ancelotti's front three and scored the only goal in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has made an outstanding start to the campaign, having netted five times in his seven appearances. He also scored in Real Madrid's most recent game against Mallorca, which they won 4-1.

However, the Brazilian international grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. He caused arguments with opposition players and Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre during the game.

Ancelotti was quick to defend his star winger though, as he told a press conference (as per BBC Sport):

"I see a great player demonstrating his talent - that's it. I'm not deaf and I'm not stupid, I can hear what is being said but this isn't a topic for us or for Vinicius. He has extraordinary quality and it's normal that opponents try to stop him in his tracks and the rules of the game are there to protect all players, not just Vinicius."

