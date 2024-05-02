"Close to being available" - Mauricio Pochettino provides positive injury update on 2 Chelsea stars

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shared an update on the injured duo of Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill.

Nkunku, 26, has played just 10 games across competitions this season, scoring twice. He has missed a whopping 35 games, including the last 12, due to a plethora of injuries.

Meanwhile, Colwill, 21, has had better luck with injuries, playing 32 games across competitions, contributing a goal and an assist. However, the centre-back has missed the last seven games - all in the Premier League - due to a toe injury, with the Blues winning thrice and losing once.

Ahead of the league game at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (May 2), Pochettino said that both injured players are more likely to feature in the West Ham United game three days later. He said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

"Finally they are so close to being available. Maybe for Sunday against West Ham, we hope they will be ready. But still, we will wait before we decide if they can cope with the competition".

The Blues are ninth in the Premier League after 33 games, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United (54), who have played a game more.

A look at Chelsea's remaining games this season

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have had an underwhelming season after an extensive summer overhaul and the arrival of Pochettino.

A new-look and youthful Blues side have largely struggled for consistency, especially in the league, where they could finish outside the European places for the second straight year.

However, the Blues fared well in both domestic cups. They lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final in extra time and by the same scoreline, albeit in regulation time, to FA Cup holders Manchester City in the semifinals.

Pochettino's side have five games left to close out the season. After taking on Spurs on Thursday and West Ham on May 4, they travel to Nottingham Forest on May 11. Following a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 15, the Blues end their season four days later at home to Bournemouth.