Liverpool celebrated a 4-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 21), with Alexis Mac Allister earning high praise from the fans for his performance.

The 25-year-old made his move to Anfield from Brighton at the start of this season, after playing an important part in the Argentina side that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As the season has progressed, Mac Allister has found his rhythm, impressing with his overall performance.

Before the Luton game, the midfielder scored in their 4-1 win over Brentford. Once again, Mac Allister proved to be a key player within Jurgen Klopp's side, playing from a deep-lying role in the midfield. Despite Luton's aggressiveness on the ball, which saw him get dribbled past four times, he managed to overcome the challenges and dominate the second half.

He ended the match with two assists to his name, actively helping Liverpool comeback to secure the 4-1 win over the relegation candidates. This led fans to social media, where they reacted positively to his performance, with many praising his ability to control the game. One fan said:

"MacAlister is the closest player to Xabi Alonso we have ever had since Alonso left."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Another fan said:

A fan had only praise:

A fan called him one of the signings of the season:

Another fan added:

Liverpool secure impressive comeback against Luton to win 4-1

Liverpool turned the game around in the second half, beating Luton 4-1 in front of the home fans at Anfield. The visitors had taken the lead 12 minutes in with a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene, who headed his effort into the empty net on a rebound.

After this, the Reds tried to score in the first half but couldn't break through Luton's defense. After halftime though, they quickly changed the game, scoring two goals in just over two minutes.

Van Dijk scored with a powerful header from a corner taken by Alexis Mac Allister, as he broke free from his marker to power it into the goal. The Argentine was on point to provide another immediate assist to Cody Gakpo, who put Liverpool ahead with a clever flick.

71 minutes in, Luis Diaz took advantage of a mistake by Luton's defense to extend the Reds' lead, while Harvey Elliott sealed the win with a beautiful curling shot late on. This victory has put the Reds four points ahead at the top of the table, and next, they face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25).